MultiVersus beta end date revealed: When are servers going offline?

Player First Games CEO Tony Huynh made a major MultiVersus announcement yesterday. It was revealed that in order to prepare for the launch of the Warner Bros. platform fighter, it will close its doors within the next few months. The developers revealed what sort of changes they’re looking to make and when it will go offline.

Here’s what players need to know about the closure of MultiVersus this summer.

MultiVersus revealed that it will be closing its doors soon

The Game Awards @thegameawards MultiVersus, winner of Best Fighting game last year, will close its open beta on June 25 and be taken offline.



The game is planned to re-launch in early 2024. MultiVersus, winner of Best Fighting game last year, will close its open beta on June 25 and be taken offline.The game is planned to re-launch in early 2024. https://t.co/qexIjiSMvH

MultiVersus will be playable until June 25, 2023, when the open beta of the game finally folds. It will remain offline until the relaunch next year. However, not everything will be taken away from players. According to Huyhn, a few features and items will remain.

While all the game's online modes will be down, players will have limited access to The Lab (Training Mode) and local matches. Players will also retain their characters and any of the cosmetics they have unlocked through the course of the beta.

All the progress players have made in the game will carry over, so any purchases made will remain. Many updates and changes will be made over the course of 2023, though, which Tony highlighted in the announcement.

“We know there’s still a lot of work to do. As a result, we have a clearer view of what we need to focus on, specifically the content cadence of new characters, maps and modes to give you more ways to enjoy the game, along with updated netcode and more matchmaking improvements. We’ll also be reworking the progression system based on your feedback and looking at new ways for you to connect with your friends in the game.”

One of the biggest complaints players had was the progression system in the game, known for having events with incredibly difficult unlock requirements. This was one of the talking points, alongside the game's netcode.

While it’s unfortunate that MultiVersus will close down on June 25, 2023, players can look forward to the 2022 Fighting Game of the Year returning soon.

