"Can I get a refund for the $100 founders pack?": Multiversus community reacts to the game closing down for at least six months

Popular battle-brawler Multiversus is currently in open beta, according to its developers, Player First Games. The recent announcement that the game will be pulled from stores in April and temporarily closed in June has come as a surprise to many in the community.

Multiversus is set to relaunch in early 2024, but the news of the game being temporarily taken down has caused frustration for some players who invested in the Founder's pack at a high cost, assuming that the game had already been fully launched. As a result, some players have requested refunds, with one Twitter user, @wrenchdee, speaking out about the situation:

"can i get a refund for the $100 founders pack in that case"

wrenchd @wrenchdee @multiversus can i get a refund for the $100 founders pack in that case

Multiversus' decision to temporarily close before the full launch has surprised a large part of the community

While it's unlikely that anyone who purchased the Founder's pack will receive a refund, they will be able to keep all of their investments when Multiversus fully releases in 2024. Despite this assurance, the community is still upset about the sudden decision to pull the game from stores and temporarily close it. Some players were also confused about the game's current state. @OnTheDownLoTho commented that they always felt uneasy about players spending money on Multiversus.

@afrohawk52 added that they were convinced that Multiversus had been fully launched because of the presence of purchasable packs and microtransactions, which is a common indicator of a released game.

Afrohawk @afrohawk52 @OnTheDownLoTho @multiversus Yeah I thought it actually costing money meant it wasn't in beta anymore, kind of surprised they're going back to the drawing board

@ShaneMarshy2, on the other hand, believes that the responsibility lies with the players themselves. They pointed out that the Multiversus loading screen had a message about the game being in open beta.

Shane Sharma @ShaneMarshy2 @OnTheDownLoTho @multiversus Weirder that people say this when it says Open Beta on the Splashscreen everytime you open the game.

@UltimaShadowX mentioned that they would also be quite upset if they had spent $100 on something that was being taken away for at least six months.

Ultima | #вʟм @UltimaShadowX @OnTheDownLoTho @multiversus If I played this game daily and was told I couldn't use anything I paid for actively for 6 months, I'd be annoyed for sure.

@GetFitWithJared felt that Player First Games should have been much more transparent with their plans of closing down the game after the ongoing open beta.

Jared Shapiro @GetFitWithJared @multiversus You guys could at least leave access up with some kind of notice of a re-launch in 2024 for people that spent time and money in your game. I get that getting updates out hasn't been easy but this is a pretty poorly planned decision that reeks of desperation.

For many, like @hapticfeedbac, the latest incident has become the last straw, and they have decided not to spend real money on a free-to-play title anymore.

Dusse_bigelo🍥 @hapticfeedbac @multiversus Ok I've officially learned my lesson since there is (no guarantee) that they'll actually be back and I just got finessed out of $100… bet I'm never supporting a free to play game again

@Rucarlul expressed the opinion that players accepting the decisions made by developers without questioning them is one of the reasons why the game is currently facing issues.

Rucar @Rucarlul @multiversus The people being apologists for this is why gaming is going down the tube lmfao

According to @SonicKeyblade00, they believed that the "beta" tag was only there for the developers to avoid criticism. However, they think that the game's relaunch is a bold move and they hope it works out for everyone involved.

Ken @SonicKeyblade00 @multiversus So... I knew the "Beta" tag was their "Get out of Jail" for free card.But damn. They cashed that in for "A Realm Reborn" kind of (re)launch. It's a bold move. But probably for the best. I just hope it works out for everyone.

The relaunch date for Multiversus in 2024 has not been announced yet. However, the first quarter of the year seems to be a realistic timeline.

