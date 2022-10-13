MultiVersus' Halloween event requires a baffling 780+ games to unlock everything for free

MultiVersus has a Halloween event launching this week, and it comes with several cosmetics to unlock. Players can unlock the goodies for free, although it will require a significant amount of work. While there really isn't anything wrong with requiring a free-to-play game demanding some grinding for players to unlock cosmetics, but MultiVersus’ numbers are just staggering.

Igao2024, on Twitter, did the math and found that players are going to need 783 matches, winning all of them, to earn enough Candy to get all of the cosmetics in the event. However, this number is reduced if the player has a Premium skin.

MultiVersus’ Halloween Event requires a ridiculous amount of grinding to unlock everything

In MultiVersus’ new event, players earn Candy for playing in Singles, Teams, and Free-for-All matches. They receive double the amount if they win. However, one problem with this is that a player receives even more candy if they equip certain cosmetics.

What are these new items, and what do they cost, though?

Pumpkin Patch Profile Icon: 150 Candy

Jack-O-Lantern Emote Sticker: 500 Candy

Mummy Reindog Epic Variant: 3,000 Candy

Calico Cake Epic Variant: 12,000 Candy

Players who use Combat Stripe, Combat Gizmo, or one of the new Halloween variants will receive even more Candy for the event. That makes the required amount of wins even lesser. Even if you win every single match, you will still need 392 matches to get all the required Candy for the event.

Combat Stripe costs about 8 dollars, Combat Gizmo costs about 5 dollars, and the other cosmetics range from 8 to 20 dollars. For your reference, here is the amount of Candy received with and without the skin.

Singles/Free-For-All

Win: 20 Candy (40 with Premium skin)

20 Candy (40 with Premium skin) Loss: 10 Candy (20 with Premium skin)

Teams

Win: 20 Candy (neither player has Premium skin), 40 if 1 player has Premium skin, 60 for both players

20 Candy (neither player has Premium skin), 40 if 1 player has Premium skin, 60 for both players Loss: 10 Candy (neither player has Premium skin), 20 if 1 player has Premium skin, 40 for both players

According to Igao2024, in solo play, you'd have to play 1,565 matches without a Halloween skin to garner enough Candy to unlock the various skins.

According to Igao2024, in solo play, you’d have to play 1,565 matches without a Halloween skin to garner enough Candy to unlock the various skins. If you play in 2s and lose everything and neither of you has a Halloween skin, you will be required to play the same amount of matches if you lose every single time.

To be clear again, there’s no wrong with having to work hard for rewards in a free-to-play game. The problem, however, comes from motivating players to spend money for further rewards from victories and defeats alike. Some could argue that it’s a pay-to-win strategy for a temporary event.

The best way to grind this event is to spend money on a Premium skin, get a friend to do the same, and queue together for maximum rewards. While the emote and profile icon are mediocre rewards, the skins look quite nice, and it could get players working hard to unlock them.

While not everyone agrees that the system for this MultiVersus Halloween event is unfair, it certainly requires a significant amount of work on the players’ part if they want to unlock those Epic Variant skins.

The MultiVersus Halloween event will take place for a month - October 15 through November 15. It features limited-time skins to unlock with Gleamium (real-money currency), as well as skins purchased with Candy won in battle.

