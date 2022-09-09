MultiVersus guide: How to play Gizmo

MultiVersus is dropping new characters fast, and every new reveal is a big deal to fans of the game, classic films, TV, and pop culture in general. The meta is receiving yet another shakeup as the newest competitor emerges from his strange little box to join the brawl.

Gizmo is the first Mogwai from the 1984 film Gremlins. He's an adorable fuzzy friend who must be raised with some strict rules. Getting a Mogwai wet will cause them to spawn more, and feeding them after midnight will cause them to become horrible monsters. Luckily, Gizmo stays soft and nice, so he'll be a great partner.

How to play Gizmo in MultiVersus

Gizmo is a Support character in MultiVersus, which means he's best utilized in the game's outstanding two-v-two mode. He's a fantastic ally to have and a danger to his enemies on the field of battle.

Gizmo's unique trait is his ability to cling to his partner's back like Yoda would to Luke Skywalker. This makes him perfect for taking on the enemy as a duo but less effective in situations where it might be beneficial to split up.

Gizmo's kit is mainly comprised of projectiles. His trademark bow and arrow is the centerpiece, and it has the power to light his other projectiles on fire. It's fast, does decent damage, and can apply a burn effect to keep hurting the target.

Gizmo is also rich with excellent debuff attacks, and his neutral special causes him to sing, which will gradually apply musical notes to the foe. If he can do it long enough, the enemy will be Silenced, which restricts them from using any move with a cooldown.

His grounded and aerial side-specials are fast-moving charge attacks that deal damage by wrecking into the opponent. The grounded variant stays out for a while and is tough to dodge. It's like Jake's horse transformation move, but much faster.

His grounded down-special is his main defensive option, but it's a little limited. Gizmo climbs back into the box he came in and stays within it as long as the player holds the button. The box will deflect any projectile, but it will still get hit with melee attacks.

Playing Gizmo solo doesn't make use of his best skills, but it's still possible to score kills with the Mogwai. His aerial down-special is a slam attack reminiscent of Kirby's rock, but it causes a bounce after he hits the ground. This can combo into his aerial up-tilt to kill at fairly high percentages.

Gizmo is best utilized as a supporting character. Use his bow and other projectiles to keep the enemy at bay while his ally does the killing.

Best Perks for Gizmo in MultiVersus

Like every character in MultiVersus, Gizmo has a few key Perks that can address his shortcomings. Gizmo can be made far more powerful with a couple of choices.

Use Bounce, Bounce, Boom to turn Gizmo's projectiles into remote explosives, detonated with his bow. It functions a bit like Morty's grenades and is a much-needed damage tool.

Consider using Back to Back for Gizmo. Great Gizmo players will benefit massively from sticking to their ally, so they might as well get a buff when doing so.

Gizmo is an interesting character in MultiVersus who shows off the more unique aspects of the game. It'll be interesting to see how he pairs up with the Gremlin Spike when he drops into the game.

Edited by R. Elahi