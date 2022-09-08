MultiVersus update 1.02 (September 8) patch notes: Gizmo goes live, Hitbox overhaul, Superman nerfs, and more

MultiVersus will receive a new patch update later today. Version 1.02 will be an incredibly big update that will introduce the new character Gizmo and overhaul the hitboxes for all 18 characters in the game.

The developers are finally looking at community feedback and the changes that they have planned for 1.02 will address multiple, longtime concerns.

MultiVersus fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up the game’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

MultiVersus update 1.02 (September 8) patch notes

1) Gizmo goes live in MultiVersus

Gizmo will be arriving on 09/08! He has his popcorn and is ready to pop off!

Spectator Mode now displays Team Colors properly.

2) Hitbox/Hurtbox updates in MultiVersus

Hurtboxes updated on every character.

Hitboxes updated on most attacks. Specific adjustments may not be listed in the character notes.

These are images showing the before and after of our hurtbox update.

3) Projectile Systems Update in MultiVersus

Changes

Standardized opposing projectiles to always clank, destroying both projectiles

Introduced the Heavy Projectile – Heavy Projectiles break enemy projectiles, can only clank with other Heavy Projectiles, and cannot be reflected

Barriers and buffs that “Block Projectiles” more consistently block all projectiles.

Projectiles that explode no longer hit fighters that blocked the projectile.

Directional Action Key Mappings for Keyboard

Directional Attacks and Specials can now be mapped to specific keyboard keys. For example, Down Attack can be mapped to a key so that you can perform Down Attacks without also Fast Falling.

In total, there are 8 new keyboard binds: Up Attack, Right Attack, Down Attack, Left Attack, Up Special, Right Special, Down Special, Left Special.

4) Miscellaneous Game Updates in MultiVersus

General Perks

Clear The Air: Updated description text to explain that perk effect only applies to non-Heavy Projectiles

Ice To Beat You!: Projectiles will only apply Ice debuff to fighters that are not already debuffed by Ice

This change was already released for online matches and will now be applied in local play

I’ll Take That: Unstacked cooldown refund decreased from 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds

Stacked cooldown refund decreased from 1 second to 0.5 seconds

This change was already released for online matches and will now be reflected in local play

Make it Rain, Dog!: Unstacked projectile speed buff reduced to 10% from 20%

Stacked projectile speed buff reduced to 20% from 25%

Perk description text for this change will not be updated until the next patch

Sturdy Dodger: Fixed an issue where the perk would not stack properly

5) Map Changes in MultiVersus

2v2 Tree Fort Map

Trampoline tree health reduced to 15 from 30

Trophy’s E.D.G.E.

Fix minor asymmetry in the main platform’s collision so that it is now perfectly centered.

Cromulons and Cromulons (1 vs 1)

Added a new floating platform to both versions of Cromulons.

4) Character Changes in MultiVersus

Arya

+ Assassin Passive: Removed 5% additional damage taken debuff

– Air/Ground Up Special: Reverted to Early Access version of up special

We were finding that skill and counterplay was being removed from Arya with the addition of the vacuuming effect making follow ups nearly always true. This revert will give opponents the ability to affect the outcome by use of Knockback Influence (KBI) and Arya air control to compensate for the opponent’s KBI.

~ Air/Ground Up Special: Fixed a bug that caused Arya’s dash on hit to stop working after Taz turns her into a chicken.

– Air/Ground Neutral Special: Fixed an issue with long lingering hitboxes on Arya stolen face neutral special.

Batman

~ Air Down Special: Knockback angle changed to send victims more horizontally

~ Air Side Attack: When landing the attack will allow carrying movement momentum earlier

+ Ground Down Special: Fixed a bug that was preventing Projectile Sidestep from dodging all projectiles

+ Ground Side Attack: Fixed a bug that was causing the first jab to be delayed going into jab 2 when playing online.

Bugs Bunny

~ Air Side Special: Rocket now classified as a Heavy Projectile

Purple effect added to indicate armor break property

~ Air Up Special: Rocket now classified as a Heavy Projectile

Purple effect added to indicate armor break property

Cooldown attack no longer consumes all aerial special uses

– Air/Ground Neutral Special: Safe now classified as a Heavy Projectile

Barriers and buffs that block projectiles now deactivate the safe hitbox until the safe is hit again

– Air Down Attack: Recovery land cancel window delayed 2 frames

– Air Side Attack: Recovery land cancel window delayed 3 frames

– Air Up Attack: Hitbox active frames reduced

– Ground Neutral Attack: Frame window to cancel into another Ground Neutral Attack delayed

– Weight: Lowered to 50 from 55 in MultiVersus

– Comin’ Through Doc signature perk: Hitbox active duration reduced to 0.25s from 0.5s

Finn

+ Assassin Passive: Removed 5% damage taken debuff in MultiVersus

+ Passive: Increased starting gold to 200 from 100

+ Air/Ground Neutral Special: Fixed an issue where the shockwave from high-fiving an ally would not hit enemies

+ Air Up Special: Adjusted vacuum hitbox to more consistently combo into the final hit

+ Ground Down Attack: Increased minimum distance traveled

Adjusted vacuum hitbox to more consistently combo into the final hit

Garnet

+ Air/Ground Neutral Special: When Garnet bubbles a projectile, the projectile will not be able to hit herself or allies until the bubble expires

+ Air/Ground Side Special: Increased projectile speed to 2200 from 2000

Recovery frames decreased to allow for follow up combos from the hit

+ Air Side Attack: Side attack 1 on-hit cancel window moved earlier

Side attack 1 combos better into Side Attack 2 in MultiVersus

Harley

+ Assassin Passive: Removed 5% additional damage taken debuff

+ Movement Speed: Increased to 1875 from 1825 in MultiVersus

Iron Giant

– Passive: RAGE mode gray health reduced to 15 from 30

– Air Up Attack: Reduced damage to 5 from 6.

– Air/Ground Neutral Special: Ability and ammo cooldowns are now static cooldowns. Static cooldowns are not affected by cooldown reduction perks or buffs. Consuming an item or Iron Giant’s art will still grant one bolt.

Ability cooldown increased to 25s from 23s

– Air Neutral Attack: Whiff recovery increased in MultiVersus

Jake

~ Air/Ground Neutral Special: If Jake eats multiple opponents, he will spit them all out on the first spit.

Spitting no longer counts towards air special count. Jake can aerial spit even if he has exhausted his air specials.

Spit opponents are now properly classified as projectiles

Weakened stacks applied on hit reduced to 2 from 5

– Air/Ground Down Special: Attack duration reduced to 3 seconds from infinite duration

Can no longer hit the same enemy multiple times

~ Air Side Attack: Whiff recovery increased 6 frames

Land cancel window delayed to match increased whiff recovery

On-hit cancel window moved 2 frames earlier

This should give the opponent more of a window to punish Jake on a whiffed attack, while also giving Jake more of an opportunity to successfully follow up from a hit attack

– Air Down Attack: Damage reduced on first two hits

Third hit ignite duration reduced to 0.5 seconds from 1 second in MultiVersus

Lebron

~ Air Down Attack: Knockback angle pushed to be more horiztonal

+ Basketball: Enemies can no longer hit the basketball

The basketball will always bounce back when blocked by projectile-blocking effects

+ Ball Ground Neutral Special: Ground pass projectile speed increased (Air version unaffected)

+ No Ball Air Side Attack: Hitbox active frame window moved 3 frames earlier

+ Ball Ground Up Attack: Hitbox active frame window moved earlier

On-hit cancel window moved earlier to allow for more reliable combo follow-ups

+ Ball Ground Down Attack: Cancel window moved earlier

Morty

+ Passive: Ally grenade passive has been enabled

~ Air/Ground Neutral Special: Ammo cooldown increased to 13s from 12s

Knockback scaling increased from 23 to 25

Grenades can now be knocked back by ally projectiles. Enemy projectiles will destroy grenades.

~ Air/Ground Down Special: Fixed issues where Morty or his ally would be randomly pulled back to the save point. This will now only trigger when the ally is near the blast zone.

+ Air Side Special: Portal aim reticle now only shows for the Morty player in online matches

+ Ground Side Special: More consistently hits projectiles

~ Air/Ground Neutral Attack: Fixed an issue where the blaster could spawn two shots when fired

Knockback direction now based on projectile velocity

Knockback scaling increased

~ Ground Up Attack: Fixed an issue where the blaster could spawn two shots when fired

Knockback direction now based on projectile velocity

Knockback scaling increased

+ Ground Side Attack: Full jab combo now connects more reliably

+ Extra Fleeb Juice signature perk: Now cleans up Tom and Jerry’s mousetrap

Now cleans up Garnet’s electric zone

Reindog

+ Air/Ground Neutral Attack: Enemies can no longer hit the spit projectile

+ Air Up Attack: Vacuum knockback applied to first hit to help the two hits chain together more reliably

– Ground Neutral Attack: Holding down and dodging no longer cancels into the next attack as quickly to prevent extremely rapid firing of the projectile attack

Shaggy

~ Rage Air/Ground Down Special: Super sandwich now classified as a Heavy Projectile

~ Air/Ground Side Special: Bug Fix Correctly branches to other attacks on hit for non rage side specials

– Ground Down Attack: Armor removed from the attack and knockback angle pushed to be more horizontal in MultiVersus

– Weight: Lowered to 68 from 76

– Ground Up Special: Jump cancel in ground up air special is delayed to prevent a true combo into Air Up Special because it was killing at unexpectedly low damage.

Steven Universe

– Air/Ground Up Special: After spawning 2 shields with his Up Special, Steven must land on solid ground before he can spawn more shields with his Up Special.

Superman

~ Air Up Special:

Fixed a bug where Superman could grab enemies from far away as they bounced off of walls

Later startup on active hit frames in MultiVersus

~ Air Side Special: Fixed a bug where Superman could grab enemies from far away as they bounced off of walls

Flight speed is reduced after Superman grabs an enemy so it won’t carry enemies as far.

– Air/Ground Down Special: Now has an ammo cooldown. Superman spawns with 2 ammo. One new ammo returns every 8 seconds.

This is to prevent heat vision camping, where Superman would only use this attack over and over.

– Ground Down Attack: Hitbox active frames reduced.

– Ground Up Attack: Hitboxes adjust so the attack no longer hits behind him.

Taz

~ Skins: Beachcomber Taz hat fixed to look more like his profile icon

~ Passive: Max Tasty stacks increased to 18 from 16

Chicken movement speed reduced to 1200 from 1550

Chicken maximum health reduced to 15 from 30

Chicken duration reduced to 6 seconds from 8

+ Air/Ground Neutral Special: Taz can now eat and spit Bugs’s safe, Bugs’s rocket, and Shaggy’s super sandwich

Eating an enemy in the air now applies 2 weakened stacks

+ Air/Ground Side Special: On-cooldown tornado duration increased to 0.45s from 0.25s

+ Air/Ground Down Special: Recovery frames decreased to allow for better combo follow ups

Air/Ground Up Special allows canceling to dodge and jump to be able to escape while in the air

~ Iron Stomach signature perk: Anvil now classified as a Heavy Projectile

Fixed issues with Taz’s item throw animation

– I Gotta Get In There! signature perk: Taz’s ally can only enter the dogpile one time per use.

Tom and Jerry

~ Jerry Air/Ground Up Special: Jerry no longer hits enemies immediately after the rocket explodes (damage compensated)

– Jerry:

Jerry now classified as a Heavy Projectile while in flight in MultiVersus

No longer refreshes his cooldown if he dies while attached to an ally

Reduced cork ammo to 2 from 3 (cork ammo while attached to ally unchanged)

– Air Side Attack: Added 3 frames of recovery

Land cancel window delayed 7 frames

– Air Down Attack: Added 3 frames of recovery

Land cancel window delayed by 3 frames

– Ground Side Attack: Jab 1 hitbox active frame window moved 2 frames later

– Dynamite Split signature perk: Split dynamite sticks now detonate when they hit terrain

Velma

~ Passive: Instead of calling the police, Velma now solves the mystery and calls the Mystery Inc. gang and the Mystery Machine to take the bad guys away.

– Air Up Special: No longer applies weakened stacks on hit

– Air/Ground Neutral Attack: No longer heals Velma when she hits an ally with a speech bubble in MultiVersus

– Movement Speed: Reduced to 2100 from 2200

– Weight: Reduced to 52 from 55

Wonder Woman

~ Air/Ground Neutral Special: Lasso is no longer classified as a projectile

~ Ground Down Attack: No longer breaks projectiles while charging

– Weight: Reduced to 71 from 76

– Movement Speed: Reduced to 2225 from 2250 in MultiVersus

With these changes implemented, players will certainly have a lot to look forward to in MultiVersus.

