When is Gizmo from Gremlins releasing in MultiVersus Season 1?

MultiVersus Season 1 has a lot in store for fans, especially when it comes to new content and new characters joining the line-up of a varied roster of fighters.

With the latest announcement, it would seem that Gizmo from Gremlins will be the latest addition that players will be able to enjoy in a few days.

Gizmo, the kindest Mogwai, will be going live in the fighter next week, i.e., Tuesday, September 6, 2022, and the developers have provided fans with a peek at what they can expect from the upcoming addition.

MultiVersus @multiversus We've got a little, fluffy surprise headed your way on Tuesday! #MultiVersus

As part of the Season 1 update, Gizmo will not be the only new character to hit the fighter next week. The line-up will also receive Stripe, the least kind Mogwai-turned-Gremlin, and Black Adam.e

However, both the characters will likely not be released at the same time as Gizmo, so users looking to pilot them in the game will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on them.

Gizmo and Stripe will be two separate characters in MultiVersus

When Gizmo and Stripe were announced for MultiVersus, there had been a fair bit of confusion amongst the community members as to how the two characters will play out in the game. They are two sides of the same coin, and many felt they would fight as one, similar to Zelda and Sheik in Super Smash Bros. Brawl.

Fortunately, the confusion was cleared by the developers, who have confirmed that Gizmo and Stripe will be introduced in the title as separate characters.

@Tony_Huynh Are they considered "echo fighters" like in other games where the characters have similar movesets or are they completely different? Regradless, that's awesome! You are adding so many characters in such little time

In a recent tweet, MultiVersus director Tony Huynh explained that Gizmo and Stripe will not be “echo fighters” and would play out as two completely separate characters when they finally go live in the fighter.

To those unaware, “echo fighters” is a term given to characters in fighting games who boast similar movesets and playstyles. While the moves need not be completely identical, their mechanics need to be similar enough for them to “echo” each other.

One example of such characters is Dar Pit and Pit as well as Daisy and Peach in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Hence, contrary to what was initially conjectured by the community, Gizmo and Stripe will be different characters in MultiVersus and will play out very differently.

While Gizmo will drop next week, it’s still not certain when Stripe and Black Adam will be added to the ever-expanding roster.

