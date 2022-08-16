MultiVersus season 1: All character buffs and nerfs

Developer Player First Games' free-to-play brawler title, MultiVersus, has finally launched to its version 1.0 after being available as Beta access for weeks. The game even suffered a short delay to address many concerns expressed by fans regarding the game's balance and gameplay.

MultiVersus @multiversus What in the MultiVerse is going on here?! Mark your calendars MVPs, Open Beta is coming up this July! #MultiVersus What in the MultiVerse is going on here?! Mark your calendars MVPs, Open Beta is coming up this July! #MultiVersus https://t.co/xeUQCTAh4W

The Season 1 update for MultiVersus brings a multitude of new and exciting content for players to delve into. Morty from Rick and Morty will be joining the roster and will be the game's first "Plumbus-wielding" character, which is sure to tickle fans of the animated series.

MultiVersus @multiversus #Evo2022 Feast your eyes on this, MVPs: our Season 1 Snapshot! Stay tuned for an official Season 1 announcement date, coming very soon. #MultiVersus Feast your eyes on this, MVPs: our Season 1 Snapshot! Stay tuned for an official Season 1 announcement date, coming very soon. #MultiVersus #Evo2022 https://t.co/A5ObXKN7V6

The update also brings some notable changes to the meta system, including some significant nerfs and buffs applied to the playable character's abilities. Here is the complete breakdown of all the changes that were made to all the characters in MultiVersus season 1.

Characters who have received substantial changes in MultiVersus Season 1

Arya

Arya mostly received buffs with the first season update for MultiVersus, along with some fixes to her abilities.

+ Air/Ground Up Special - Hitting a fighter will now more accurately launch them at an angle to allow follow-ups for Arya

- Hitting a fighter will now more accurately launch them at an angle to allow follow-ups for Arya + Air Up Attack - The first hit will now more accurately combo into the second hit.

- The first hit will now more accurately combo into the second hit. + Neutral Air Attack - Now has earlier branching on hit.

- Now has earlier branching on hit. + Ground Side Attack - Arya will retain velocity on first hit of side attack.

- Arya will retain velocity on first hit of side attack. + Ground Down Attack - Now has slightly earlier dodge branching

Batman

Batman is one of the most used characters in MultiVersus. As such, his abilities have seen no major changes, apart from a few debuffs to balance the character.

Increased the overshooting distance when grappling to an ally.

- Ground Side Attack - First hit added 3 frames of whiff recovery.

- First hit added 3 frames of whiff recovery. - Air/Ground Neutral Attack (coming in patch 2): Batarang pick up will now return 9.45s of it’s cooldown down from 11.55s. This change helps create a window from when the batarang is used for the opponent to react. With perks like Coffeezilla causing this cooldown to be even shorter, we felt this change was necessary to create counterplay against the batarang.

Bugs Bunny

MultiVersus @multiversus when you have a ? Happy Birthday, Bugs Bunny! Who needs awhen you have a? Happy Birthday, Bugs Bunny! #MultiVersus Who needs a 🐐 when you have a 🐰? Happy Birthday, Bugs Bunny! #MultiVersus https://t.co/24567LNy00

Bugs Bunny has received some major nerfs with the first season of MultiVersus, which will severely impact players who prefer using the character.

- Air/Ground Neutral Special - Fixed an exploit where Bugs could spawn multiple safes without triggering his cooldown.

- Fixed an exploit where Bugs could spawn multiple safes without triggering his cooldown. - Safe HP reduced from 16 to 14.

Safe HP reduced from 16 to 14. - Air Up Attack

Added 4 frames of whiff recovery.

- Air Side Attack - Increased whiff recovery by 5 frames.

- Increased whiff recovery by 5 frames. - Air Neutral Attack - Increased whiff recovery by 5 frames.

- Increased whiff recovery by 5 frames. - Ground Down Attack - Pie max lifetime set to 8 seconds, from infinite.

- Pie max lifetime set to 8 seconds, from infinite. - Pie no longer applies a slow

Finn

Finn received a number of debuffs for most of his abilities in MultiVersus, along with a few buffs. Fighting against Finn felt a bit too difficult due to the awkward hitboxes of the character. Much has been altered in the first season of MultiVersus to balance Finn.

- Passive - Attacks affected by Attack Decay no longer spawn coins

- Attacks affected by Attack Decay no longer spawn coins Finn now spawns with 100 gold instead of 200

+ Air Down Special - Fixed an issue where the gem required 200 gold to spawn, but only cost 100 to spawn. Gem now requires and costs 100

- Fixed an issue where the gem required 200 gold to spawn, but only cost 100 to spawn. Gem now requires and costs 100 - Air Side Special - Added additional whiff recovery.

- Added additional whiff recovery. - Ground/Air Up Special - Reduced the strength of the vacuum effect on the backpack

- Reduced the strength of the vacuum effect on the backpack Added whiff recovery.

- Air Side Attack - Reduced active frames to diminish Finn’s ability to hit fighters behind him

- Reduced active frames to diminish Finn’s ability to hit fighters behind him - Ground Down Attack - The distance Finn covers with this attack now scales with how charged the attack is.

- The distance Finn covers with this attack now scales with how charged the attack is. - Ground Side Attack - Increased whiff recovery for the first hit.

Garnet

+ Air/Ground Neutral Special - Song activation starts earlier on frame 12 instead of frame 30.

- Song activation starts earlier on frame 12 instead of frame 30. + Air Neutral Attack - Slightly higher base knockback

Harley

+ Weight - Increased from 42 to 44.

Iron Giant

The Iron Giant received hefty nerfs for most of its abilities in MultiVersus season 1.

- Air/Ground Down Special - Fixed an issue where VFX trails would persist and fill up the screen

- Fixed an issue where VFX trails would persist and fill up the screen Can no longer use cannonball attack when out of air specials

- Air/Ground Neutral Special - Gray Health from activation reduced from 2 + #bolts HP for 5 seconds to #bolts HP for 3 seconds

- Gray Health from activation reduced from 2 + #bolts HP for 5 seconds to #bolts HP for 3 seconds Gray Health from ally overlap reduced from 5 HP for 5 seconds to 3 HP for 3 seconds

- Air Up Attack - Can no longer hit the same target multiple times

- Can no longer hit the same target multiple times - Air Neutral Attack - Final hit knockback angle changed to send fighters more horizontally and away from Iron Giant

- Final hit knockback angle changed to send fighters more horizontally and away from Iron Giant Increased knockback scaling

- Ground Up Attack - Gray Health from scrap reduced from 3 HP for 5 seconds to 2 HP for 3 seconds

- Gray Health from scrap reduced from 3 HP for 5 seconds to 2 HP for 3 seconds - Ground Down Attack - Gray health from art reduced from 10 HP for 10 seconds to 6 HP for 3 seconds

Jake

- Air Down Attack - Removed instant cancel out of the attack to prevent skateboard infinites

- Removed instant cancel out of the attack to prevent skateboard infinites No longer bounces off allies

- Ground Up Attack - Additional whiff recovery; Slightly later charge cancel window to make it a bit more committal

LeBron

MultiVersus @multiversus - LeBron slams into MultiVersus July 26! #SDCC It's time to team up with the- LeBron slams into MultiVersus July 26! #MultiVersus It's time to team up with the 🐐 - LeBron slams into MultiVersus July 26! #MultiVersus #SDCC https://t.co/c9C4LMHSEH

Much like Arya Stark, LeBron did not receive any major debuffs with season 1 of MultiVersus. Instead, most of his attacks got buffed, which will make him a much more viable character in the game.

+ Air Side Attack - Branches earlier on hit; fix for hitbox hitting behind him too much

- Branches earlier on hit; fix for hitbox hitting behind him too much + Air Neutral Attack - Branches earlier on hit to increase combo potential.

- Branches earlier on hit to increase combo potential. Fix for ball neutral air branching into no ball neutral air.

+ Ground Side Attack/ Ground Down Attack - Removed shared attack decay from side attack and down attack

- Removed shared attack decay from side attack and down attack + Ground Side Attack - 3 hit combo hits more consistently.

Reindog

+ Air Up Special - Removed hitpause on ally that threw Reindog when Reindog connects in ball form

- Removed hitpause on ally that threw Reindog when Reindog connects in ball form - Air/Ground Neutral Special - Increased cooldown from 13s to 14s

- Increased cooldown from 13s to 14s + Air Up Attack - Hitbox size increased

Shaggy

PlayStation @PlayStation "𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵, 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦, 𝘢 𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘮𝘺 𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳!"



Shaggy joins the MultiVersus roster, possessing incredible abilities and intimidating skins. "𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵, 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦, 𝘢 𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘮𝘺 𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳!"Shaggy joins the MultiVersus roster, possessing incredible abilities and intimidating skins. https://t.co/olFxmzpizn

Shaggy, one of MultiVersus' most iconic characters, did not receive any significant changes to his abilities apart from a nerf to the recovery frames of the Air Side Special, and a buff to his Rage Ground Down Special ability.

+ Rage Ground Down Special - Shaggy’s shockwave will launch fighters into a final hit that applies Weakened debuff.

- Shaggy’s shockwave will launch fighters into a final hit that applies Weakened debuff. - Ground/Air Side Special - Added 4 additional frames of whiff recovery

Steven

- Ground Down Special - Watermelon Steven ability cooldown now begins when Watermelon Steven is rung out.

Superman

- Ground Neutral Attack - Added additional whiff recovery.

- Added additional whiff recovery. - Ground Up Attack - Added additional whiff recovery.

- Added additional whiff recovery. - Ground Down Special - Added additional whiff recovery.

Taz

MultiVersus @multiversus What's Tazmanian Devil for 'Welcome to the party?" The OG @Jimcummingsacme reprises his role as Taz in #MultiVersus What's Tazmanian Devil for 'Welcome to the party?" The OG @Jimcummingsacme reprises his role as Taz in #MultiVersus! https://t.co/QmiT858A03

Taz received some significant changes in MultiVersus season 1, ranging from aerial attack buffs to minor debuffs to some of its abilities.

- Reduced chicken duration from 10 seconds to 8

Reduced chicken duration from 10 seconds to 8 + Increased the size of the chicken

Increased the size of the chicken + Air/Ground Down Special - Adjusted projectile movement direction of Taz spit projectiles to be more forward and less of a lob.

- Adjusted projectile movement direction of Taz spit projectiles to be more forward and less of a lob. + When Taz spits a projectile back at a fighter, the projectile will maintain its original speed.

When Taz spits a projectile back at a fighter, the projectile will maintain its original speed. + Air/Ground Neutral Special - If Taz eats a projectile that can't be spit back out, he will refresh a count of his apple core ability.

- If Taz eats a projectile that can't be spit back out, he will refresh a count of his apple core ability. - Air/Ground Up Special - Damage reduced from 10 to 9 and base knockback reduced from 1500 to 1350

- Damage reduced from 10 to 9 and base knockback reduced from 1500 to 1350 Full power tornado has a 1.5 second duration and receives an additional 1 second duration after passing an ally.

On cooldown tornado has a 0.25 second duration and does not gain additional duration by passing an ally.

+ Ground Up Attack - Now a two-hit attack. The early hit combos into the sandwich clap

Tom and Jerry

+ Tom And Jerry - Dynamite now applies projectile perk effects.

- Dynamite now applies projectile perk effects. - Air Up Special - Fixed an issue where Jerry would continue to have active hit frames when falling from the rocket

Velma

- Air Side Special - Reduced move distance.

- Reduced move distance. - Air Up Special - Reduced Weaken stacks from 3 to 2.

- Reduced Weaken stacks from 3 to 2. - Will no longer chain into Air Down Attack as easily to prevent easy application of damage.

Will no longer chain into Air Down Attack as easily to prevent easy application of damage. - Ground Side Special - Reduced gray health from 12 HP for 4 seconds to 6 HP for 3 seconds

- Reduced gray health from 12 HP for 4 seconds to 6 HP for 3 seconds - Air Down Attack - Increased Recovery

- Increased Recovery - Air Side Attack - Added whiff recovery

- Added whiff recovery - Ground/Air Neutral Attack - Fixed issues when word bubbles would go through Bugs’ Tunnels.

- Fixed issues when word bubbles would go through Bugs’ Tunnels. Reduced ammo count from 4 to 3

Reduced ammo return from 11 to 10

- Weight - Decreased weight from 63 to 60.

- Decreased weight from 63 to 60. - Knowledge Is Power perk - Reduced gray health from 7 HP for 5 seconds to 3 HP for 3 seconds

Wonder Woman

+ Ground/Air Neutral Special - Lowered cooldown from 13s to 12s

- Lowered cooldown from 13s to 12s + Ground Side Special - Projectile Shield comes out earlier to allow her to better react to incoming projectiles.

- Projectile Shield comes out earlier to allow her to better react to incoming projectiles. + Weight - Increased weight from 65 to 76

Player First Games has promised to roll out regular content updates for players throughout the first season of MultiVersus. The developers will add a multitude of fixes, balancing changes, and quite possibly new characters, stages, and game modes.

MultiVersus is a really fascinating concept for a video game. Bringing different characters from the larger Warner Bros. universe and pitting them against one another is something truly unique. The game takes obvious inspiration from Nintendo's flagship franchise, Super Smash Bros., which features a similar gameplay style and level layout.

MultiVersus @multiversus Harley Shaggy Showdown - say that 5 times fast! Harley Shaggy Showdown - say that 5 times fast! https://t.co/YtnnuI9fjo

The gameis available for free on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman