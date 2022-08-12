MultiVersus Season 1 release date, new playable characters, and more

MultiVersus fans have been desperate to see the launch of the first season of content, and luckily, they won’t have to wait long. According to the game’s Twitter account, Season 1 will begin soon, along with the new Battle Pass. The developers also revealed that Morty is coming to the game, so he will finally be playable.

The initial launch of the season was recently delayed, but it won’t be long now until things really get started for the Warner Bros.’ platform fighter. The game has 10M players already, but what did the developers reveal?

MultiVersus developers confirm information concerning Season 1

As it turns out, the official launch and first season will begin next week. It was confirmed via MultiVersus’ Twitter account that Monday, August 15, 2022, is going to kick things off for the newest fighting game on the block.

Player First Games stated:

“We’re excited to announce Season 1 will begin on August 15 with a brand-new Battle Pass for you to earn in-game rewards! We can also confirm Morty will join the character roster on August 23 as part of Season 1. We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks!”

Perhaps the best news to come out of this is that Morty’s release date has also been confirmed. The younger half of the Rick & Morty team will show up on August 23had22. Fans have already played Rick before he was technically in the game, and now it’s almost time for Morty.

The devs added:

"Quick Note: Everything we are bringing to you in Season 1 will not drop on the same day. New modes and content will be spread through the life of the Season. We'll continue to share dates on all the fun things to come!"

The developers also clarified that the whole of MultiVersus’ Season 1 content would not drop on August 23. They plan to spread things out across the season. This means more game modes and content will come through Season 1 for fans to enjoy.

While no further dates have been revealed, the game’s 10M playerbase won’t have to wait much longer. Some on social media feared that the delay of the Season 1 launch was due to the Discovery and Warner Bros. merger, but Tony Huynh, the co-founder of Player First Games, made it clear to fans that that was not the case at all in a tweet earlier this month.

For those waiting on Season 1’s start, everything kicks off on Monday, August 15, 2022, and the following week will see the arrival of the latest character, Morty.

Edited by R. Elahi