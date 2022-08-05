MultiVersus Season 1 has been delayed

Warner Bros.' brawler title MultiVersus has enjoyed early success in its free-to-play beta period. However, it appears that the developers at Player First Games have encountered some issues.

Specifically, the August 9, 2022, date signaling the beginning of the game's first season has been pushed back.

Player First Games reported on Twitter that the release date of Season 1 and the character Morty Smith from Rick and Morty has been delayed.

MultiVersus @multiversus We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date. We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players. (2/3) We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date. We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players. (2/3)

The studio did not elaborate further on the decision but assured the community that they would bring additional information as soon as possible.

Considering August 9 was considered the end of the beta period, this delay was quite unexpected among the game's early adopters.

Why is Season 1 of MultiVersus being delayed?

While it can be disappointing to the community that MultiVersus is already experiencing delays, Player First Games has stated that players will be rewarded for their patience.

The studio said on Twitter that it is dedicated to "delivering new and exciting content," which may be part of the reason why delays are forthcoming. Though this is only speculation, the game is still technically in its beta/early access phase of development. With this being the case, the developers may be addressing other areas of the beta before they bring Season 1 into full swing.

MultiVersus isn't a game without bugs. Specifically, one of its tutorial stages involving Knockback Influence has been reported to be bugged as it doesn't allow players to complete it as intended.

This may not be the only bug, as the developers are still working through player reports to ensure the game is as problem-free as possible before the official Season 1 launch.

Game balance is also something to consider in a fighting game of this scope. Lebron James was the most recent addition to the roster, and any time a character is included in a game, balance considerations must be made.

The title also utilizes perks to enhance character and team abilities. The developers want to make sure that these perks work as intended and aren't exploited in any particular way.

There are so many aspects of the game to consider before releasing Season 1. There's no doubt that Player First Games wants to make Multiversus as complete as possible before Season 1 begins.

This may very well be a cautionary move on the studio's part. If the release schedule continued as intended, Season 1's launch may have resulted in potential conflicts or unintended gameplay hangups.

For example, if certain perks or characters are unbalanced in some way, the inclusion of Morty could have complicated matters even further. This, in turn, may have also caused competitive problems when it comes to Season 1's progression. This would tilt the balance in certain players' favor or cause only certain characters to be considered viable in the meta.

Considering Warner Bros. and Player First Games want MultiVersus to be as successful as possible, early delays may be preferred over a huge mess later on.

At any rate, players will just have to keep an eye on Player First Games' social media pages to receive updates on the game's status. Hopefully, a Season 1 announcement will be made later this year.

