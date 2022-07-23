NBA Legend LeBron James and Rick and Morty officially coming to MultiVersus: Release date, all confirmed characters and more

Coming out on July 26, MultiVersus is one of the most hyped fighting games of 2022. What makes the title so special is its huge, unprecedented crossover featuring iconic characters.

The game will feature a long list of legendary figures such as Batman, Shaggy and other Warner Brothers-owned characters. Along with these, American basketball star LeBron James aka "King James" will also join the roster.

MultiVersus @multiversus - LeBron slams into MultiVersus July 26! #SDCC It's time to team up with the- LeBron slams into MultiVersus July 26! #MultiVersus It's time to team up with the 🐐 - LeBron slams into MultiVersus July 26! #MultiVersus #SDCC https://t.co/c9C4LMHSEH

Apart from him, Rick and Morty, the iconic science duo will be coming to the upcoming game with Season 1. Here is everything we know about the upcoming crossover fighting title releasing next week.

MultiVersus reveals LeBron James joining other key characters in fighting game

MultiVersus has been hyped for a long time as it features multiple iconic characters from the DC Universe, Scooby Doo, Adventure Time and other famous franchises. Developed on Unreal Engine 4, the game can be played in two modes: 1v1 and 2v2.

MultiVersus @multiversus What do Lebron and Rick & Morty have in common? They're both joining #MultiVersus ! Lebron swings in July 26th, and Rick & Morty arrive in Season 1. #SDCC What do Lebron and Rick & Morty have in common? They're both joining #MultiVersus! Lebron swings in July 26th, and Rick & Morty arrive in Season 1. #SDCC https://t.co/XHYAWPijhy

From the Space Jam universe, LeBron James will be arriving in the fighting arena with his basketball prowess. Fans are already happy about this addition as he is one of the most beloved characters from the series.

Moreover, Rick and Morty also teleported into the fighting universe with the portal gun, which came as a massive surprise. While it's not certain that they will keep up with the gore element of this game, players will surely enjoy their company.

MultiVersus @multiversus Harley Shaggy Showdown - say that 5 times fast! Harley Shaggy Showdown - say that 5 times fast! https://t.co/YtnnuI9fjo

As for the roster so far, the following is a list of characters that will be making their debut in the game after its release:

Finn the Human (from Cartoon Network's Adventure Time)

(from Cartoon Network's Adventure Time) Jake the Dog (from Cartoon Network's Adventure Time)

(from Cartoon Network's Adventure Time) Bugs Bunny (from Warner Bros' comedy series Looney Tunes)

(from Warner Bros' comedy series Looney Tunes) Taz (from Warner Bros' comedy Looney Tunes)

(from Warner Bros' comedy Looney Tunes) Batman (from DC Comics Universe)

(from DC Comics Universe) Harley Quinn (from DC Comics Universe)

(from DC Comics Universe) Superman (from DC Comics Universe)

(from DC Comics Universe) Wonder Woman (from DC Comics Universe)

(from DC Comics Universe) Arya Stark (from Warner Bros' Game of Thrones)

(from Warner Bros' Game of Thrones) The Iron Giant (from the film The Iron Gaint)

(from the film The Iron Gaint) Shaggy Rogers (from Warner Bro's animated series Scooby Doo)

(from Warner Bro's animated series Scooby Doo) Velma Dinkley (from Warner Bro's animated series Scooby Doo)

(from Warner Bro's animated series Scooby Doo) LeBron James (from Warner Bro's live-action Space Jam movie)

(from Warner Bro's live-action Space Jam movie) Garnet (from Cartoon Network's Steven Universe)

(from Cartoon Network's Steven Universe) Steven Universe (from Cartoon Network's Steven Universe)

(from Cartoon Network's Steven Universe) Tom and Jerry (from Cartoon Network's comedy series Tom and Jerry)

(from Cartoon Network's comedy series Tom and Jerry) Reindog (Original MultiVersus character)

Gamers can use these characters in MultiVersus after it's released on July 26, 2022. However, they will have to unlock them by grinding. With that being said, PC users can choose between three different versions: Standard (priced at 50 USD), Deluxe (priced at 80 USD) and Premium (priced at 130 USD).

