The best perks for Garnet in MultiVersus

MultiVersus takes an eclectic mix of characters from various mediums and pits them against each other in combat. This new entry in the unique platform fighter genre seems poised to shake up the gaming world with its fresh elements.

With that being said, Garnet is one of the most powerful characters from the beloved Cartoon Network series Steven Universe. She's a physical powerhouse with a huge heart and brings both of those elements in Warner Bros.' new fighter. Garnet can be a capable threat in combat, but she needs the right perks to make it work.

The best perks for the strongest gem in MultiVersus

When selecting a fighter in MultiVersus, players have a lot of different choices with unique pros and cons. The game features countless perks that can be added to a character to make them more powerful. Some completely change their playstyle, while others are just small buffs.

Garnet has two signature perks that are exclusive to her as a character. At level 8, she unlocks Electric Groove, which applies the shock status effect to enemies as Garnet gains Rhythm. At level 10, she gets Marker, which allows her to leave her marker wherever her rocket gauntlets are destroyed.

The superior choice is almost unquestionably Electric Groove. Although Marker will give Garnet a little bit more mobility, Electric Groove makes her most powerful defensive tool even stronger.

Rhythm is a key part of Garnet's kit, especially in two v. two matches. It grants a speed boost and a boost against armor with each stack, so adding shock power turns it into a lethal tool.

Best default perks for Garnet in MultiVersus

MultiVersus features signature perks for every character, but it also has a roster that it can pull from. When choosing from this much larger list, it's still important to keep Garnet's strengths in mind.

One of the best options is Static Electricity, which doubles down on Electric Groove's shock power. This perk grants an electric boost to Garnet's projectiles after she spends four seconds moving on the ground. This won't slow her down much and it'll grant even more of her moves a deadly buff.

Most of Garnet's best kill moves are horizontal, so Percussive Punch Power is a great choice. She'll unlock this perk at level two and it's strong enough throughout the player's career with her.

With that being said, Garnet's biggest weakness is her slow movement speed, so consider using Speed Force Assist. It adds 4% movement speed to help her keep up with other Bruisers and consistently stay in opponents' faces.

Garnet also has a great defensive option in the form of Sturdy Dodger. This perk gives her a stack of armor after successfully neutrally dodging a projectile. This allows Garnet to run in with confidence after an easy dodge.

She is one of the most uneven characters in MultiVersus, with huge kill potential and low movement speed making her a mixed bag. Just pick the right perks to keep her viable and compensate for her shortcomings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far