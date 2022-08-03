The best perks for Tom and Jerry in MultiVersus

Warner Bros.' MultiVersus is off to a hot start in its public beta phase, and its roster simply wouldn't be complete without Tom and Jerry. The antagonistic duo, who have performed slapstick battles of cat-and-mouse on TV for decades, have called for a truce and work together as one character.

Although the two characters are still taking shots at each other in MultiVersus, players control them together to ensure victory. Truly, the cat and mouse are one of the most unique characters on the current roster, requiring players to play to the duo's strengths and lean into a zoning-heavy projectile game when necessary.

MultiVersus: The top perks for Tom and Jerry

Jerry hammers Tom's foot in MultiVersus (Image via Warner Bros. Interactive)

As MultiVersus players progress and gain experience with Tom and Jerry, they'll unlock perks they can equip before matches. Since each character in the title has a defined class, it's best to equip perks that allow these classes to shine.

Tom and Jerry are considered a mage character, so players will want to prioritize perks that enhance the duo's projectile game and their ability to play mind games with items. Overall, players can equip four perks to a given character, including a signature perk and three standard perks.

Dynamite Split is an excellent choice for Tom and Jerry's top signature perk. This perk allows Tom to split his dynamite stick into three pieces when he strikes it with his racket attack.

As a projectile-heavy character, three explosive projectiles instead of one allows Tom and Jerry to lock down the stage with projectiles, limiting the movements opponents can make and potentially causing them to expend dodges.

In addition to the signature perk, quality perks to equip Tom and Jerry include Make It Rain, Dog!, Shirt Cannon Sniper, and I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge. The former perk increases projectile speed, making MultiVersus players work hard to avoid the high-speed dynamite and tennis balls that Tom and Jerry can fire.

Shirt Cannon Sniper increases a projectile's damage when it strikes from further distances, which is an ideal perk for Tom and Jerry's toolkit. Once players have practiced their projectile placement, Shirt Cannon Sniper can be incredibly deadly.

I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge is a great perk to pick up for Tom and Jerry in 2v2 battles. This perk allows both players on a 2v2 team to have a reduced ability cooldown after dodging.

Players will want to have Tom and Jerry's projectile abilities at the ready as much as possible, and this should ensure they have them after dodging out of danger or back onto the stage.

Furthermore, this ability is a huge help for teammate characters like Batman, who also rely heavily on items and cooldowns.

However, the general cooldown reduction is great for team battles in general, and any character that pairs up with Tom and Jerry should benefit highly from it, allowing the team to keep pressure on their opponents at all costs.

