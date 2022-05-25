Every MultiVersus stage and where they originate from

MultiVersus brings many of the most iconic Warner Bros. properties together for an all-out brawl.

The game takes a page out of the likes of Super Smash Bros. and PlayStation All-Stars. It doesn't put together random stages. Instead, it pulls them from the fighters' universes.

MultiVersus will include several arenas that play a part in the "multiverse" aspect of the fighting game. Worlds from DC Comics and Looney Tunes, among others, are set to collide.

Every stage and its origin in MultiVersus

There are five confirmed stages right now in MultiVersus. This could change when the game is fully released or with any downloadable content that may come in the future.

Until that happens, though, the few stages available showcase just some of the classic landmarks associated with some of the title's characters. Here are all of them and what they represent.

Training Stage

A look at the Training Stage (Image via Player First Games)

This is the only stage that doesn't seem to have a specific character behind its origin. Instead, it is a simple and blocky training stage that is gray and rather boring to look at.

The arena could shift to purely practice purposes upon full release, but that's not certain. Right now, gamers will just have to deal with this origin-less stage as a true place to fight.

Tree Fort

A look at the Tree Fort stage (Image via Player First Games)

This two-level stage, or one in a 1v1 fight, is the Tree Fort from the hit Cartoon Network series Adventure Time. The show follows the story of a boy named Finn and a dog named Jake on their insane travels.

Tree Fort itself has trees growing on the side of the level that players can bounce off of if they are knocked from the platform. It is overall from the brighter and wackier levels in the game.

Trophy's E.D.G.E.

A look at the Trophy's E.D.G.E stage (Image via Player First Games)

The Trophy's E.D.G.E. stage is a mix of two iconic Warner Bros. properties. It combines Themyscira, the island Wonder Woman calls home, and a bit of Looney Tunes.

It has a giant Wonder Woman statue with an Acme box next to it. Acme is the company most famously known for providing the failed traps Wile E. Coyote used on the Roadrunner.

Haunted Mansion

A look at the Haunted Mansion stage (Image via Player First Games)

When Shaggy was introduced as a MultiVersus character, the internet erupted. So, of course, he is accompanied by a stage representing the series that gave him life, Scooby-Doo.

This haunted mansion level has plenty of Easter eggs spread throughout the background. Paintings and sculptures behind the fighting platform reflect villains from the show. Some even move their eyes to follow the action.

Batcave

A look at the Batcave stage (Image via Player First Games)

It would be outrageous not to include the Batcave. The secret headquarters of Batman makes an appearance in MultiVersus and will be one of the game's most popular stages.

The Batcomputer sits in the background with Joker's face on it. Bats fly through the cave, his various suits are seen in glass cases, and the different bat-inspired vehicles he has used in his superhero career can be spotted.

