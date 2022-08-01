The best perks for Reindog in Multiversus

One of the many things that sets the new platform fighting game, Multiversus, apart from its competitors is its diverse cast of playable characters. With all of the franchises Warner Bros. has access to, the possibilities for the game's complete roster are truly limitless.

However, only a few gamers could have predicted the curveball that Warner Bros. would throw at them with the reveal of Reindog. The green creature is the only original character on the roster, which the players have grown fond of. This has led to a surprising amount of usage. Consequently, builds are needed for all those who want to play with this character.

Unlike the majority of fighting games on the market, Multiversus sets its gameplay apart from others by including a variety of different perks for players to experiment with. With this in mind, players looking to take their Reindog skills to the next level may find investing in an optimal build to be very much worth the effort.

Building Reindog's perk loadout in Multiversus

Reindog as he appears in Multiversus (Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

For a little background on Reindog, he is a supporting character. This makes Reindog a great pick for 2v2 fights, but leaves his kit a bit barren for 1v1 fights. Nevertheless, Reindog is infamous for having great KO confirmations with his spike, which works even better in 2v2s since it works as a great team combo finisher.

With this in mind, builds will be much different from other characters like Iron Giant or Superman. Players looking to maximize the strengths that come with a supporting character in the game will have to prioritize team support perks. But which perks in Reindog's kit work best to suit his role as a supporting fighter?

The first perk that players will want to claim as their signature is Fire Fluff. This works great for emphasizing the map control and spacing capabilities that Reindog is good at in Multiversus. This perk increases the size of the wall created by Reindog's fireball attack when it hits the ground. This can work great for restricting the enemy's mobility.

The next perk that players will want to take is Make it Rain, Dog. This perk is great for Reindog since it fixes the biggest downside of the character's zoning in Multiversus: slow projectile speed. Make it Rain, Dog is a flat increase in projectile speed for Reindog as well as his allies, which greatly improves the team's spacing.

The next perk that players will want to use on Reindog is the Snowball Effect. This is a simple perk that increases the amount of damage that Reindog and his teammates deal against their opponents. This perk is even better for a duo as it rewards coordination against a single target.

The final perk that players will want to use is Back to Back. This perk decreases the amount of damage that the player's team takes as long as the two players are close together. Back to Back is another perk that rewards coordination and pairs great with the pokey, and spacing playstyle that Reindog and his synergies tend to have.

