How to play as Reindog in MultiVersus

One of the many factors that led to such large amounts of hype gathering around the newest platform fighting game, MultiVersus, is the potential for the playable roster. Given Warner Bros.' extensive catalog of properties at their disposal, many players were speculating the sheer levels of wackiness this roster could achieve.

Straight out of left field, Warner Bros. announced that a completely original character would join the roster. Meet Reindog, a "reindeer" who wields strong magic powers and was once a part of the Zanifeer royal family before his home planet was destroyed by a cataclysmic force known only as "The Nothing."

Given this character seemingly appearing out of nowhere, this has resulted in the user base taking a strong interest in Reindog. However, some may know how to access this character in MultiVersus.

A few gamers may also need more information on how this character plays before using him in fights.

Reindog in MultiVersus: Everything we know

Reindog's announcement image for Multiversus (Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Luckily, for players wanting to play or try out Reindog, he is available for everyone upon installing the game. This means that every user has access to Reindog.

It possesses some beginner-friendly combos, and it is easy for individuals playing him to help his teammates with everything at his disposal.

As previously stated, Reindog is an entirely original character. This means it was created specifically for MultiVersus.

Considering the scale of Warner Bros.-owned properties, adding an original character has caught many gamers off-guard. Despite this, many fans of the game have grown fond of him.

Unlike lots of other fighting titles, this game has a majority of its focus on 2v2 team fighting. This has led to characters being assigned roles akin to hero shooters such as Overwatch or Apex Legends.

Reindog has the role of Support. Other characters in this role include Velma Dinkley and Steven Universe.

One of the drawbacks to Reindog is that its kit is more catered to the 2v2 experience that MultiVersus revolves around. While this sounds like a plus, this drawback quickly rears its head in 1v1 fights and free-for-alls. This character also revolves around zoning and step-up, so it's weak to rush down.

Given all of the projectiles in Reindog's kit, it may seem like the perfect option for players looking to control the neutral game. This actually ends up hurting Reindog against melee characters and tanks who can dodge projectiles and run up to him for a quick combo. The rate at which these projectiles fire is also rather slow.

Users looking for the best 1v1ing duel character may want to skip out on maining Reindog. However, for those who play the game for its central focus of its 2v2 team battle game mode, Reindog can make for a very valuable asset, given his ability to rescue his allies from falling off the stage.

Given how easy the character is to learn, gamers are fortunate that this character is free for everyone who installs the title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far