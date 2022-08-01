MultiVersus guide: Best perks for Batman

MultiVersus public beta access is on, and most gaming communities and fans await its official release later in August. It is a free-to-play fighting game where players compete against each other at different stages in an attempt to earn points.

Batman has been seen to perform consistently well in the MultiVersus mode and is likely to become a preferred part of many team compositions as new users learn how to counter various playstyles and get equipped with new mechanisms.

What are perks in MultiVersus?

Each MultiVersus character can have three perks, which help define their playstyle and suit their needs. Players can unlock these perks by accessing the characters and syncing their master skills with them.

In team battles, the standard perks can be enhanced to an additional level called “stacking.” Users and their allies can stack a perk when both equip the same one while playing together. At level six, all characters gain the ability to borrow perks from their ally and can use these combinations to powerful effect.

While the Signature perks are unique to each character, they enhance their special abilities with new effects. Most characters have two Signature perks, while others have three.

Best perks for Batman

Almost all the characters in MultiVersus have a wide range of perks, and Batman is no exception. The character can equip three perks and one signature perk before matches.

Bouncerang

The first Signature Perk to be selected is Bouncerang. To unlock it, gamers need to reach Batman’s mastery level of 8. When thrown, Bouncerang hits enemies with Batarang and returns to Batman, giving location clues without being on the hunt for it.

Bouncerang is the best perk to use as players can follow a weakened enemy without being close to him.

Hit Them While They Are Down

The second perk for Batman is Hit Them While They Are Down. This offensive perk gives users an edge by increasing damage against rebuffed enemies. To unlock it, mastery level 7 is required for Batman.

When playing solo, Hit Them While They Are Down enhances damage by 5% when attacking rebuffed enemies. In stacked mode, there is a 10% increased damage. The perk is also known as the Damage Boost On Debuff Hit.

Arial Acrobat

The Arial Acrobat is the third perk to be selected. Though it seems simple, it is still crucial. Batman seems to lack strength in the air, and Arial Acrobat will intensify his aerial movements by boosting them.

Arial Acrobat is simple to acquire as it requires mastery level 2 with Batman. When playing solo, the perk will increase the air acceleration by 10% and 20% in stacked mode.

Slippery When Feint

The last perk must be Slippery When Feint, an offensive perk that requires mastery level 13 for Batman. Usage of it will benefit gamers. In the solo mode, they and their team receive 10% increased dodge distance when dodging out of an attack hit cancel. While, in stack mode, it gives a 20% increase in dodge distance.

