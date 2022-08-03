MultiVersus player reportedly spots Pickle Rick skin before character is released

It’s not a secret that Rick & Morty’s Rick is coming to MultiVersus, but he’s not playable as of yet. However, that has not stopped hackers from gaining access to not just the character but also his Pickle Rock skin. According to Redditor u/BluesArrived, they saw Pickle Rick in their game, going by the name RallsTheBestRickNA.

Although the character is not available, this does appear to confirm that the skin is genuinely in the game and that the character himself is in the MultiVersus files but not normally playable yet.

According to Redditor, MultiVersus players are already using Pickle Rick

MultiVersus, Warner Bros.' answer to the Smash Bros franchise, is a platform fighter with a wide variety of characters. From Tom & Jerry to the Iron Giant, it has a cast of characters from among various Warner Bros. IPs. Previous leaks teased LeBron James, who did wind up recently joining the cast.

Other leaked characters are getting confirmed as well, such as Rick and Morty. It is currently known that Morty is going to come to the game on August 9, 2022, and that Rick will appear sometime later this season. While Rick has no release date, it has not stopped people from playing him.

In a recent Reddit post, a MultiVersus player revealed that someone in their lobby was not only playing as Rick, who is not out yet but also used the Pickle Rick skin. According to one of the replies, the character has been in the files since before the open beta.

Unfortunately, the post doesn’t talk about any of Rick's in-game abilities, but they weren’t the person playing him. The character files have to be in the game in order for players that aren’t hacking to be able to see them, so this does appear to confirm that Rick is in the game.

However, he likely does not have any balance or polish yet, so he’s not in the main, playable cast. Other leaks have been seen across social media for Rick, including some minor gameplay footage and what his other skins look like.

It still requires players to hack or change game files in order to access characters that have not been released in the game yet, and it could lead to players being banned or otherwise punished. While it is already known that Rick and Morty are both coming to the game, this could suggest Rick is on the way sooner rather than later.

