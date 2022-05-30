Naruto might be making his way to MultiVersus, according to recent leaks and speculations

MultiVersus is shaping up to be an interesting title, and leaks revolving around the game are increasing the hype. Based on the trailer and the closed alpha test, it's clear that the game resembles titles like Brawlhalla.

Players can enjoy the massive roster of all the characters that are under Warner Bros. Entertainment banner, including Superman and Batman. To make matters more interesting, one of the most iconic anime characters, Naruto Uzumaki, could soon make his way to the game.

MultiVersus is only contained to the characters owned by Warner Bros. This includes superheroes and other characters, including those from the cartoons. However, games like this have the potential to expand with collaborations and crossovers.

Brawlhalla has had collaborations with WWE in the past, so something similar could be seen with Naruto on his way. While the character has not been seen in the game so far, a data-mined character has a curious resemblance to it.

Data mined information shows a Naruto-like character in MultiVersus

Thanks to clips from the closed alpha, players already know which characters will be present in the game. There have been many leaks, particularly from the same person who leaked the original game in the first place.

Interestingly, the datamined results have shown the presence of a character called Ninja, which could also be a skin. However, the character's moveset will indicate more of a character than a skin.

Moreover, leaker LusiaMV had an interesting thing to show, which is a move used by Ninja. This move, codenamed ShadowClone, resulted in Ninja rushing forward, leaving a clone in his place. The curiosity begins as there's an eerie similarity between this move and the one used by Naruto.

Naruto is known for his ability to use the Shadow Clone jutsu. There is another piece of enticing evidence that could justify the claim that Ninja is Naruto. When he uses his ShadowClone ability, the projectile has a Naruto seal.

It could well be the case that Ninja is a fresh character altogether who has been developed for MultiVersus. If that's the case, it's quite clear where the inspiration has come from while designing the character.

Another possibility will indicate that Ninja could be a placeholder and might be developed as something quite different. However, having Naruto in MultiVersus will be a great move for the game as a whole, as he is one of the iconic characters in anime history.

Moreover, having Naruto would also open the game to a new direction that has been used well by games like Brawlhalla. It will allow Warner Bros. to collaborate with other studios and bring in different characters, opening new doors for the game. Only the future will tell clearly what the case will be ultimately, and whether everyone's noodle-loving ninja will find a place in the game or not.

