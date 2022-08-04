The best perks for Shaggy in MultiVersus

MultiVersus is here, and it has immediately become a strong contender in a strange genre with its open beta release. With bizarre characters from all over the entertainment world facing off in platform combat, fans have become enamored of this solid standout.

Shaggy Rogers is one of the most iconic cartoon characters of all time, but it's his strange meme presence that made up his moveset. Thanks to the perk system, Shaggy can become even stronger than he already is.

The cowardly champion's best perks in MultiVersus

As one of the easiest characters in MultiVersus, Shaggy is a great pick for anyone just starting out. After putting a few hours into the character in online matches, players will find themselves spoiled for choice when it comes to perks.

Shaggy has two signature perks, both of which are based on getting his all-important Rage Mode faster. At level 8, he'll unlock One Last Zoinks, which grants him automatic Rage upon reaching 100 damage. At level 10, he gets Hangry Man, which allows him to eat his sandwich to gain rage almost instantly at any time.

The obvious choice is Hangry Man as it turns Shaggy's biggest weakness into a negligible problem. Rather than spending half the match charging, Shaggy can quickly pop a sandwich and attack with full force. It's an enormous buff.

One Last Zoinks is still solid. Players who want to build for a high-risk/high-reward strategy can combine One Last Zoinks with Last Stand, which increases damage output after reaching 100 damage. This allows players to crush enemies while at risk of death.

Regular perks that Shaggy should opt for

The signature perks are locked to specific characters, so both of Shaggy's are great. But, when it comes to perks any MultiVersus character could use, things get a little more subjective.

Toon Elasticity is a great choice for Shaggy. He's a very well-rounded character, but that means he's outclassed in terms of speed by a ton of foes. This perk allows him to increase invincibility time after a dodge, letting him escape combos.

Players who feel that they've mastered Shaggy's combos should definitely grab Painted Target. It allows him to deal 5% additional damage to enemies in hitstun. Most of his devastating moveset stuns foes, meaning that this will make his combo finishers much more lethal.

Snowball Effect is a perfect perk for Shaggy's kit as it increases damage against the foe with the highest damage. This allows him a near-constant damage increase that will make him far more powerful.

Finally, Shaggy has a couple of great kill moves that a player could lean into. If players prefer the uppercut, they should use Vertical Damage Boost to make it greater. If they prefer his aerial knee attack, they should try out Lumpy Space Punch to increase in-air damage.

Shaggy is easy to use and incredibly strong in combat. Combining perks can make him a powerful warrior in MultiVersus, players just have to choose their perfect build.

