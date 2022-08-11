The year 2022 has been the finest for fans of video games as it featured various excellent titles from a myriad of genres. While some games failed commercially, others surprisingly turned out to be blockbusters. Many video games were successful because of their gameplay, while others topped the charts because of their compelling stories.

There's a substantial probability that every month of this year will have many new releases that will ultimately prove commercial successes, even though gamers are still waiting for release dates for some of the biggest games. After a successful year full of bestsellers, August will be a quieter month, but there will still be some noteworthy releases worth looking out for.

This article will discuss seven games that have surprised all to become the most played and most loved titles of 2022 so far.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's own views.

Here are the 7 surprise hit games of 2022 so far

7) MultiVersus

With its emphasis on competition, an intriguing roster of characters, and an overall solid online gameplay, MultiVersus has garnered a lot of appreciation from fans. Despite several hiccups, MultiVersus appears to be well on its way to becoming a serious challenger to Super Smash Bros.

MultiVersus reportedly has over 10.255 million unique accounts created during the game's closed beta, according to statistics provided by tracker.gg. The open beta allowed many fans to check MultiVersus, and if the statistics are reliable, it appears that people have been flocking to the game in large numbers.

6) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is able to concentrate on the peaks, as opposed to previous LEGO games that attempted to develop practically every scenario into a whole level.

But make no mistake, Traveller's Tales Games hasn't compromised on the quality of the gameplay. If there was a chance to create a pleasant gameplay experience, the developers seized it, whether it was spacecraft battles or a melee with a lightsaber.

From developer TT Games, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga borrows the core mechanics of earlier LEGO games while giving them a contemporary makeover. The Skywalker Saga from TT Games is unquestionably their best compilation to date and is technically sophisticated, visually spectacular, and endlessly fascinating.

5) Atelier Sophie 2

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream, the franchise's 23rd game, was released in February. In addition to continuing to be contemporary, Atelier's 23rd game is the series' most comprehensive to date.

Players in Atelier Sophie 2 have the option of practicing alchemy with Sophie or Plachta in a workshop or atelier, as it is known in French. Alchemy is a collection of materials, each of which has levels and characteristics that affect the quality of the finished item.

Compared to Atelier Ryza, Atelier Sophie 2's crafting is unquestionably better. Alchemy becomes a challenging yet rewarding process if the player grasps the nuances of crafting, with features such as Catalysts, Assist Skills, and Restricted Panels required for synthesis receiving a lot of admiration from fans.

4) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

The 1987 cartoon that started the TMNT mania is referenced in Shredder's Revenge, which is absolutely full of fan service and is gloriously nostalgic. The Tribute Games team adores the Ninja Turtles, and Shredder's Revenge is a stunning example of how committed they are to the Turtles.

Tribute Games stands up to the franchise's reputation, from the character animations that reference the cartoon to the original cast playing their parts to Don, Mikey, Raph, and Leo striking their iconic stances at the end of each level.

Shredder's Revenge developer Tribute Games set out to provide a traditional arcade experience, and Arcade Mode offers a significant challenge in that vein. Most gamers will probably be on Story Mode, but for seasoned TMNT fans, this challenge mode is a great addition.

3) Sifu

A revenge story serves as the foundation for Sifu's rogue-lite concept, which is infused with kung fu third-person action. The main character in the game seeks retribution from five skilled warriors who murdered his father. A number of opponents in the game are quick to penalize mistakes, while others are just exceedingly fast.

Sifu is a unique beat 'em up that combines a captivating setting with excellent fighting mechanics. While there are various types of progression, Sloclap's breakthrough title executes one of the more spectacular ones.

2) Tunic

Players will be drawn into the world of Tunic by its straightforward, cheerful, and adorable visual presentation, which tempts them to peek around at every bend and discover mysteries. Mission fulfilled, as the game is expertly made to hide passages and valuables in clear sight, with certain paths providing Offerings in a unique layout.

Tunic's charming design, brilliant colors, and calming music will appeal to practically everyone, young or old. For those with the perseverance to see it through to the end, the game is truly a jewel, but some players might be shocked by how challenging it can be.

1) Stray

The opening of Stray is just what any cat lover would want, with the orange tabby protagonist lounging about with their feline friends, bathing them alternately before taking a nap while soft purrs emanate from the controller. The cat, however, was split from its dear ones and dumped into an unknown cyberpunk metropolis as a result of the storm that followed.

The science fiction classic Stray, developed by BlueTwelve Studio, is graphically gorgeous and perfectly integrates its aspects to create a truly fantastic experience. With a beautiful, interactive cyberpunk setting and a moving plot that strikes all the right notes, it's a game made to be enjoyed slowly.

