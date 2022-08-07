5 most anticipated video games releasing in August 2022

Some of the most anticipated video games scheduled for release in the latter half of 2022 have unfortunately been pushed to next year due to delays in production. With games like Starfield and Breath of the Wild 2 being pushed to a 2023 release, gamers are hoping that there are no more setbacks for their favorite franchises.

Despite the delays, there are still a host of video games scheduled for release soon. One of the most anticipated titles of the year, God of War Ragnarok, will be released in November. However, the months leading up to it certainly have enough exciting releases of their own, with August being no different.

5 video games releasing in August 2022 that fans can't wait to get their hands on

1) Saints Row

After a seven-year hiatus, the Saints Row franchise is scheduled to make a comeback with their series reboot releasing on August 23.

Ever since the release of the first game in 2006, Saints Row has developed a legacy as one of the best series in the genre of action-adventure open-world video games. Developed by Volition and published by THQ and Deep Silver, the series follows the adventures of a street gang operating out of the Saints Row district.

The latest entry in the series takes the game to a fictional city called San Ileso that has been split into nine districts controlled by rival gangs. Players will have to work to annex and control these districts and develop illegal businesses, offering an authentic gang-crime experience.

With over a decade of history behind the franchise, Saints Row is one of the most anticipated video games of the entire year.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Windows and Stadia.

Model: Paid

2) Soul Hackers 2

Soul Hackers 2 is the fifth installment in the Devil Summoners series of video games and the direct sequel to 1997's Devil Summoners: Soul Hackers. Scheduled for worldwide release on August 26, the game has amassed a lot of hype amongst fans of turn-based RPGs.

The Soul Hackers video games seamlessly blend together elements of magic and sci-fi tech, with battles involving parties of four in turn-based combat.

Gameplay mechanics are heavily derived from previous games in the series, with added interactive features, allowing the protagonist, Ringo, to traverse the world and purchase upgrades and cosmetic items.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Windows.

Model: Paid

3) Rumbleverse

Rumbleverse is the latest free-to-play multiplayer title from Epic Games. Developed by Iron Galaxy, it is a brawler-style Battle Royale, which combines the two genres to form an extremely promising product.

Rumbleverse features third-person brawler combat where 40 players duke it out to determine the last man standing. The game adheres to all the Battle Royale tropes with looting and scavenging mechanics and a battle pass that grants players cosmetic modifications through in-game currency.

Epic Games has perfected and monetized the Battle Royale genre of video games. Every new release from them has tremendous hype around it, and Rumbleverse is no different.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Windows.

Model: Free-to-Play

4) Madden NFL 23

Sports video games generally follow the trend of annual releases, and the Madden series is no different. As one of the longest-running series in all of gaming, fans of the sport always eagerly anticipate the new iteration of the game every year.

Despite the relatively confined demographic of American Football, Madden NFL is one of the most commercially successful video game franchises. The latest iteration of the game includes updated rosters, improved graphics, additional animations, and new features in the iconic Franchise game mode.

The game will be released on August 19 and features John Madden on the cover. The legendary broadcaster passed away in December 2021, making this a brilliant gesture from EA Sports to honor his memory.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Windows.

Model: Paid

5) Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed

Scheduled for release on August 30, Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed is a sequel to the 2020 remake of the mid-2000s classic video games.

Set in the 60s against the backdrop of the Cold War, players assume the role of Crypto, an Alien, as it seeks vengeance on the KGB for blowing up its mothership. Developed by Blackforest Games and published by THQ Nordic, the game is an open-world extraterrestrial adventure, delivering hours of entertainment through its refreshingly creative visuals and gameplay.

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Windows.

Model: Paid

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

