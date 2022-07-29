"When the EVO players cry they listen": MultiVersus' upcoming Bugs Bunny nerf leaves fans conflicted

Some interesting news came out via Twitter concerning MultiVersus balance. It’s incredibly challenging to balance a fighting game, with many players feeling strongly about how certain characters are too strong.

After Twitter user and MultiVersus player AvGMikko toyed with the idea of unlocking Bugs Bunny, Tony Huynh, co-founder of Player First Games, informed the player that Bugs Bunny nerfs were coming to MultiVersus but after the upcoming EVO tournament.

Change is coming in MultiVersus for Warner Bros.’ Bugs Bunny, not everyone’s thrilled

One of the hardest parts of balancing fighting games is in the characters themselves. Professional players tend to have opinions that differ wildly from the casual community, and balancing the wants and needs of both is often a difficult task. A set of nerfs are, as of this moment, confirmed, thanks to a Twitter interaction.

Tony Huynh @Tony_Huynh @AvGMikko Nerfs inc after EVO, but Bugs Bunny will always be fun @AvGMikko Nerfs inc after EVO, but Bugs Bunny will always be fun

There are no specific details on what is changing in Bugs Bunny, other than he is confirmed for some nerfs. The developer made sure to state the character’s still going to be fun, but he is getting nerfed. Huynh tweeted:

“Nerfs inc after EVO, but Bugs Bunny will always be fun”

EVO, Evolution Fighting Championship Series is the biggest fighting game tournament in the world and will be taking place from August 5-7, 2022, so fans can expect the nerfs to come after that.

Not everyone was thrilled with the news. In fact, many players felt the developers were just bowing to pros' complaints instead of using more data.

Royer @nathaniel_royer @Tony_Huynh @AvGMikko I am a little confused it seems like you guys just want to nerf a character immediately when people complain about them instead of giving time for people to adapt? What happens if bugs doesn’t even do well at EVO? Shouldn’t balance be more placed on tourney results than on (1/2) @Tony_Huynh @AvGMikko I am a little confused it seems like you guys just want to nerf a character immediately when people complain about them instead of giving time for people to adapt? What happens if bugs doesn’t even do well at EVO? Shouldn’t balance be more placed on tourney results than on (1/2)

Royer @nathaniel_royer @Tony_Huynh @AvGMikko whatever character people are deciding to complain about on twitter at the time? I was concerned about this with Taz and now he’s so bad that nobody uses him and he’s not fun. It would be a shame to see this happen to Bugs too. Just feel like you should base nerfs off more data. @Tony_Huynh @AvGMikko whatever character people are deciding to complain about on twitter at the time? I was concerned about this with Taz and now he’s so bad that nobody uses him and he’s not fun. It would be a shame to see this happen to Bugs too. Just feel like you should base nerfs off more data.

Others begged for there not to be another Bugs Bunny nerf, whereas others would try to get information on other nerfs that are coming. This made some fans nervous, like Superman mains, who don’t want him to be nerfed.

Rhymatics @Rhymatics @Tony_Huynh any other characters you’re planning to nerf post evo? @AvGMikko Oooh so bugs is getting nerfsany other characters you’re planning to nerf post evo? @Tony_Huynh @AvGMikko Oooh so bugs is getting nerfs 👀 any other characters you’re planning to nerf post evo?

One Twitter user figured Superman in MultiVersus would be a strange nerf. Still, as another user pointed out, everyone has a character that they think is a problem and is overall too powerful.

The original poster, AvGMikko, asked for some buffs when it came to Shaggy, but there was no response. It’s worth noting that the original Twitter post came from someone who has a bio claiming to be the Rank #1 Shaggy.

ToughLoveArenaBeefyboi @AvGMikko @Tony_Huynh Shaggy buffs though? And sandwich dodgeball at EVO w/ me? @Tony_Huynh Shaggy buffs though? And sandwich dodgeball at EVO w/ me?

Some people would complain about projectile characters in general and how their powers can just be spammed with no cooldowns. There wasn’t too much sympathy for these kinds of complaints, with people remarking that one can use the dodge button.

MartinMcFlurry @MartinoMcFlurro @Tony_Huynh @AvGMikko Nerf projectiles of every type Tony, I'm sick of not being able to play the game because of 12 yo kids spamming projectiles and me not being able to approach them because projectiles DON'T HAVE A DAMN COOLDOWN @Tony_Huynh @AvGMikko Nerf projectiles of every type Tony, I'm sick of not being able to play the game because of 12 yo kids spamming projectiles and me not being able to approach them because projectiles DON'T HAVE A DAMN COOLDOWN

HazzyFcrazzy @HazzyFcrazy @Lyss_AQ3D @Tony_Huynh @AvGMikko Translation “I’m ass at the game and I don’t know how to use the dodge button in any way shape or form, please mold the the game around my incompetence” @Lyss_AQ3D @Tony_Huynh @AvGMikko Translation “I’m ass at the game and I don’t know how to use the dodge button in any way shape or form, please mold the the game around my incompetence”

Other fans hope that the MultiVersus nerfs won’t be too bad, as at least one Twitter user recently picked up the rabbit as a character. On the other side of the discussion, some are convinced that the developers hate Bugs Bunny and refuse to let him be competitively viable.

Jordan 👑 @JordankNinja @Tony_Huynh @AvGMikko I just started using bugs, he's so much fun but please be gentle with the nerfs @Tony_Huynh @AvGMikko I just started using bugs, he's so much fun but please be gentle with the nerfs😢

Chroma710 @CommanderSlush1 @JordankNinja @Tony_Huynh @AvGMikko They dont want bugs in the meta, pfg itself dislikes bugs so he will be relegated to bottom tier. @JordankNinja @Tony_Huynh @AvGMikko They dont want bugs in the meta, pfg itself dislikes bugs so he will be relegated to bottom tier.

MultiVersus also saw an online-only patch that was revealed today by Tony Huynh. It addresses Batman's Grapple, Steven's Nair knockback, and he is reasonably sure the Iron Giant Air Down Special Infinite has been fixed. He also pointed out that while the grapple has improved, it's not completely fixed.

Tony Huynh @Tony_Huynh We rolled out an online only patch earlier, that should improve on the Batman Grapple (but not all the way), Steven Nair knockback is fixed, and we think we finally fixed Iron Giant Air Down Special infinite. #MultiVersus We rolled out an online only patch earlier, that should improve on the Batman Grapple (but not all the way), Steven Nair knockback is fixed, and we think we finally fixed Iron Giant Air Down Special infinite. #MultiVersus

The precise details of the nerfs are not yet known, but the developer certainly confirmed that something is on the way. On the other hand, if data suggests that Bugs Bunny doesn’t need a nerf, it could change.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far