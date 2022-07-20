Disguised Toast catches HasanAbi with "near infinite" in MultiVersus

Jeremy “Disguised Toast” recently showed off the might of the Iron Giant in MultiVersus, the latest platform fighter by Warner Bros. Games.

While in a match with HasanAbi, four people were playing Iron Giant, but Disguised Toast found some incredible tech to obliterate the enemy team. HasanAbi and his teammate were put to rest with the power of Iron Giant’s butt slam.

Nobody was prepared for the power that Disguised Toast brought to the friendly 2v2 match-up. He shouted as he “spammed” the skill:

“Butt slam! Butt!”

Disguised Toast shows off might of Iron Giant in MultiVersus

All players were just sort of messing around and learning moves, but then the butt slam attack was found. It’s a move where Iron Giant dives down on his opponent, and Disguised Toast found that he could spam it near infinitely.

That’s exactly what Jeremy did, cracking down on his foes with rapid, non-stop butt slams from the Iron Giant. All the while, HasanAbi kept shouting:

“Oh s**t, dude, what the f**k?!”

He was the target of the attack and went from being well off to having 200% damage taken. Like in Smash Bros., the higher someone’s damage taken, the easier it is to defeat them.

Even while HasanAbi continued to be knocked away from Jeremy’s Iron Giant, he was taking damage and stunlock until finally, he was pushed out of range. Hasan exclaimed:

“What?! No! I can’t even move! Dude, that was an endless spam!”

Both members of Jeremy’s team were spamming the diving attack by Iron Giant, ready to secure victory. Only a few seconds later, it would be the end for HasanAbi, as Disguised Toast knocked him out of the match, Hasan’s team tasting bitter defeat at the hands of the butt slam.

“How?! That was an unreasonable amount of stunlock!”

Though HasanAbi sounded frustrated by being locked down so hard, Jeremy could barely breathe with how hard he laughed at the moment. They would continue playing as other characters, but the power of the butt slam will live on.

Reddit loved Disguised Toast’s stunlock of HasanAbi

Some noted how Hasan went from 80% to 200% in just one combo, referencing the popular “Double cheeked up on a Thursday afternoon” meme. Others would jokingly remark that Iron Giant’s small head gives him a small stun threshold.

Many found it a comical moment, with others referencing The Simpson’s meme of “Stop, he’s already dead!”

One Redditor on the LivestreamFails subreddit referenced the time HasanAbi crushed a watermelon with his thighs, saying he now knew how that felt. Others were shocked at how powerful the stunlock was.

When it came to Jerma and HasanAbi being in the same stream, people didn’t have especially positive things to say about the former. He was called “wretched,” with others simply calling him insane.

A reply in the thread complimented Iron Giant’s ability to throw his weight around, while others talked about the actual game mechanics of being caught in an infinite like that.

The group would continue to play, but one thing was abundantly clear: the Iron Giant is a potent force that can lock people down with its mighty dive attack. MultiVersus is still a very new platform fighter, so more tech like this is sure to come out for various characters in the future.

