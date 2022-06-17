Watch: Disguised Toast and Sykkuno try out Diablo Immortal for first time on stream

Disguised Toast and Sykkuno tried out the online multiplayer action game, Diablo Immortal, on a recent stream on their Twitch and YouTube channels, respectively.

Released on June 2, Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play title that can be played on Android and iOs devices and the Microsoft Windows platform.

Sykkuno and Toast get in on Diablo experience

The American streamers decided to try the newly released free-to-play online multiplayer game, Diablo Immortal, for the first time.

It is produced by the reputed Blizzard Entertainment, which has produced other notable games such as Overwatch 1 & 2, the World of Warcraft series, Hearthstone, and Diablo 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Toast had already played a few of these games. The 30-year-old cited his previous endeavors with these games:

"I have history with the company."

His 31-year-old pal replied:

"Yeah, you've played Hearthstone, you've played...(other games)."

Toast jokingly remarked that he had not been sponsored by Blizzard until their stream yesterday for Diablo. The Taiwanese-American mentioned:

"And they never sponsored me to do it (play their games)."

Sykkuno awkwardly responded:

"Well, until now."

Toast remarked:

"Yeah, yeah, yeah. But Hearthstone never sponsored me to do anything even though I, like uh, gave five years of my life to it."

Both broadcasters, in a sudden change in tone, exclaimed,

"But now, though."

This jokingly hinted at the sponsorship deal that Disguised Toast has procured from Blizzard to play their new installment.

Timestamp: 57:47

The duo played a multiplayer game for an hour before shifting to a duos battle on GeoGuesser. The general response from both was positive, and they planned to return to Diable Immortal soon.

What the fans had to say

Followers have been waiting for Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo Immortal for a long time. The latest installment takes place in the World of Sanctuary and resumes five years after the events of Diablo 2.

It should be noted that the events preceded Diablo 3. The main premise of the title is to prevent a world-threatening disaster caused by the series' antagonist, Skarn, or, as he is known, the "Lord of Damnation," by destroying the shards of Worldstone across the game world.

See how fans had to react (Image via Sykkuno, YouTube)

Fans are eagerly waiting for the next stream of Diablo Immortality from the duo. The Twitch streamers who have played Diablo Immortality are Quinn69, richwcampbell, xEpicDeathx, Daopa, StewgamingTV, and EpicPlayz.

