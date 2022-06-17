5 streamers who were hacked while livestreaming

Livestreaming is a popular activity among many streamers, content creators, and even celebrities. However, with thousands of followers and viewers actively watching these streams, there will be a few occasions when their accounts get compromised.

It is never ideal for creators to be in such unfortunate situations. Over the past few years, even big broadcasters have been hacked, as seen below.

These streamers faced hacking issues when streaming

1) IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed is an American YouTuber known for his entertaining streams and on-screen antics. The Ohio native got hacked while livestreaming on his YouTube channel.

The 19-year-old was going through his Discord server when a pop-up window appeared on his screen, reading:

"Scanning your computer."

The confused IShowSpeed canceled the tab, but the window appeared for a second time a few seconds later. The agitated broadcaster kept screaming: "What is this...what is that s**t?" before resuming his stream.

2) Tfue

Tfue is a former member of the famous FaZe Clan and is a professional gamer, Twitch streamer, and YouTuber. He is most famous for his Fortnite gameplay, and many also regard him as one of the best in the world in this battle royale.

In August 2018, Tfue was the victim of a malicious hacking spree. The hacker or hackers gained access to not only his Fortnite account but also his social media accounts such as Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, and Instagram.

Tfue claimed that the hackers had gained control of his accounts through the two-step verification. Luckily, he regained access to his accounts after a few days.

3) Nickmercs

Nickmercs is an American streamer and gamer on YouTube and Twitch. In addition to streaming, he has participated in multiple esports events and competitions and is also a bodybuilder.

In late 2018, while playing a duos match with Tfue, the 31-year-old got logged out of the game. Both were confused at this point, as the hacker changed the latter's account name to "Feared The Lord," took his name, and joined Tfue's lobby.

Although the hacker did not do anything damaging, it was still annoying to the streamer. He eventually regained his account after getting in touch with Epic Games.

4) xPeke

xPeke is a former League of Legends esports pro. He is most famous for being the midlaner of Fnatic and a shareholder in the Danish gaming organization, Astralis.

While streaming the MOBA, xPeke got kicked out of the game. He was left baffled as he kept muttering:

"What the f**?"

The hacker gained access to his game and quit it before opening a notepad and typing:

"Hey stream how is everyone?...bet you didn't think about this backdoor?"

5) Drake

Drake, the popular Canadian rapper, is the fifth and most surprising entry on the list. In 2018, he paired up with Ninja in Fortnite to play a few duo battles that shattered most Twitch records.

However, sometime after that stream, Ninja received an invite from Drake's account named 'Duddus647.' Not knowing that Drake's account had been compromised, he kept playing with him even though the singer kept his mic off.

The streamer soon caught hold of the situation and immediately left the lobby, but not before the hacker connected his mic and said some profane words.

Note: The article represents the author's views only.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far