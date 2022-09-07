MultiVersus guide: How to play Morty 

MultiVersus continues to add a variety of thrilling new characters to its strange and wonderful roster of cartoon and comic book icons. Both Rick and Morty will be coming to the unique party fighter, but this time, the former will be added later.

Morty Smith is a mild-mannered kid who has spent years being dragged around universes by his genius grandfather, Rick. Over his travels, he has picked up a lot of skills and has gradually become a hyper-competent problem solver in his own right. Morty came to Warner Bros.'s party fighter with a host of moves based on classic gags from the show.

Using Morty Smith in MultiVersus

Despite his unique kit, Morty is a Bruiser in MultiVersus. He has a ton of projectiles and weird angles on his attacks. He's easily the least straightforward of his class and feels more at home with the Mage group.

The most important moves in Morty's kit are his snake laser attacks. He has two, one that fires forward and one that fires upward. The blast can be charged and split into snakes. The horizontal shot fires snakes up and down and the vertical one sends them on arcs to the left and right.

This attack is essentially a projectile that splits into a new projectile after traveling a short distance. It can launch, spike, and hit enemies from the other side of the map.

His neutral special throws a grenade and he can have up to three of those on stage at a time. His snake shot will automatically hit the grenades and cause them to explode. If Morty can get all three onto an enemy and set them off, it deals a huge damage.

MultiVersus @multiversus What do Lebron and Rick & Morty have in common? They're both joining #MultiVersus ! Lebron swings in July 26th, and Rick & Morty arrive in Season 1. #SDCC What do Lebron and Rick & Morty have in common? They're both joining #MultiVersus! Lebron swings in July 26th, and Rick & Morty arrive in Season 1. #SDCC https://t.co/XHYAWPijhy

Morty's grounded side-special raises a big rock from the ground as an attack. It's a decent mid-range attack, but it probably won't kill. His aerial side-special is a teleport that can get him behind the enemy and can redirect his projectiles to make them even crazier.

His down-special sets a rewind point that Morty will return to after a few seconds. This allows him to play way off the stage safely, but it also provides slight healing. If the enemy makes the mistake of trying to catch him when he returns, they'll get hit with a burst of damage that could kill them.

Morty's up-special is his strangest move. It summons Rick's ship, which can save him from almost any distance. It also provides a stable platform, resetting his air attacks and possibly trapping his opponent in close combat where an up-tilt could kill.

His biggest weakness is scoring kills. He has to be very crafty to get a knockout. His jumping spike into his aerial up-attack is a popular choice to kill above 100%. With training, his snakes can spike and his recall point can kill.

Best Perks for Morty in MultiVersus

MultiVersus @multiversus Take a deep dive into our Morty references with @AdamGrenade . Great work! youtube.com/watch?v=RkfIvw… Take a deep dive into our Morty references with @AdamGrenade. Great work! youtube.com/watch?v=RkfIvw…

MultiVersus provides players the chance to add Perks to a character's kit to make them stronger. Morty's perks can address his issues and add to his strengths.

His best signature perk is "Oh That's Still A Grenade," which vastly increases the splash damage of his explosives. This won't make them more lethal, but they do make one of his best damage-dealing options easier to land.

For non-signature perks, "Make it Rain, Dog" is a no-brainer. His projectiles are strong, but making them faster could render most foes unable to dodge.

Morty Smith is a unique character in MultiVersus. Players will need to put some time in with Morty, but they'll be rewarded for their skill.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta