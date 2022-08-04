The best perks for Jake the Dog in MultiVersus

With the highly anticipated MultiVersus finally available in open beta, players have been grinding out the game and trying out the game's various characters in high-octane 2v2 fights. Given the size of the game's playerbase, there are bound to be a dedicated few who will try to take their gameplay to the next level in a competitive sense.

One of the many factors that sets this game apart from its competitors in the genre is its implementation of different perks. Each character has an array of perks that they can unlock naturally as it levels up. These perks can be mixed and matched to suit the playstyle of any player before entering a fight.

With this in mind, there is always going to be a group of players who strive to combine perks to find the ideal combination to maximize a character's strengths while mitigating their weaknesses. So, what does the community dub the optimal build for Jake the Dog in MultiVersus?

The best build for Jake the Dog in MultiVersus

Jake the Dog as he appears in MultiVersus (Image via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

For further background on Jake the Dog, he is of the Bruiser class. Given the game's focus on 2v2 combat, having labels of this kind on characters can help put them into categories depending on how they can be played. As expected, Bruisers excel at dealing heavy damage, but will need to be on the frontlines to do so.

This requires Bruiser mains to be capable of handling the pressure of having to deal with two characters at the same time while also dishing out tons of damage. Fortunately, this kind of gameplay is exactly what Jake lives for with the majority of attacks in his kit having great range as well as being able to take multiple hits, thanks to his recovery.

For the signature perk, competitive players will want to select the Sticky perk. This particular perk disrupts other fighters out of their attacks if they strike Jake while he is using any of his stretching attacks. This adds to Jake's utility as a damage-tanking defender, upping Jake's benefits to taking damage as well as granting him chances to stun.

The next perk that players must take is Lumpy Space Punch. This perk benefits both Jake and his teammate. Thanks to this perk, players will deal more damage with all of their melee attacks as long as they are in the air. Given Jake's role as a Bruiser, he is more than capable of knocking opponents into the air repeatedly.

Moving on, Second Wind Beneath Your Wings is an excellent perk to use in MultiVersus and fits right into Jake's playstyle. This perk grants the equipped team the benefit of having their aerial specials refreshed upon knocking out an enemy. This perk is great for those who go in for the offstage finishers as it allows them to recover.

For the final perk, players will want to take Triple Jump. This is an incredibly simple but effective perk for every character. As the name suggests, this perk grants both players on the team a third jump. This allows Jake to go in much deeper for the finishing hit on an enemy. Obviously, this also works great with the previously stated perk.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

