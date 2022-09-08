5 best MultiVersus characters for beginners

Starting out in MultiVersus can be quite overwhelming, even for those who are veterans of the fighting game experience. The massive and diverse roster of characters in the game certainly doesn't make it any easier.
Thankfully, there are several MultiVersus characters that beginners can easily get accustomed to. The game has a group of five characters that fits many playstyles, leaving beginners with the chance to find a main.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.
Jake the Dog, Wonder Woman, and 3 other great characters that beginners can use in MultiVersus
1) Bugs Bunny
Attacks
- Bunny Basher
- Helicopter Punch
- Why I Oughta!
- Flying Rabbit's Foot
- Rabbit Kick
- Swing Batta Batta!
- Pie Barrage
- Look Out Below!
- A Safe Investment
- Safe Painter
- Ain't I A Charmer
- Rocket Rider
- Special Delive-Rocket
- Bunny Burrow
- Bun On the Run
How to use
Bugs Bunny is considered an S-Tier character in MultiVersus. This is because all of his moves are useful in the game.
Bugs Bunny's special attacks all have a large cooldown. His normal attacks are effective enough, so the specials don't need to be relied on.
Players should feel free to spam away with Bugs Bunny's combos. They can use Bunny Burrow to teleport and be even more annoying than normal.
2) Jake the Dog
Attacks
- Totally Spiky!
- Belly Balloon
- Hambone Break!
- Don't Axe
- Hammer It Up!
- Splits!
- Where's My Halfpipe?
- Rubber Stomach Dude!
- Neigh and Stuff
- Stretchin' Out
- That's Heavy Dude
How to use
Jake the Dog has incredible range in MultiVersus. Players need to stay back and fight from a safe distance for him to be most effective.
Players can use Jake as a combo machine. Even if a move misses, he has plenty of attacks that allow him to regain his composure and continue his assault. All of this works best in a team scenario.
3) Finn the Human
Attacks
- Chop!
- Cracking Kick!
- Swordwork!
- Flying Sword Moves!
- Slasher!
- Sky Punch!
- Down-Stab!
- Ground CHop!
- High Five, Dude!
- Skronking Tackle!
- Mathematical Air Dash!
- Backpack 'Em Up!
- Soaring Backpack
- Sweet Deals!
- Throwin' Stones!
How to use
Finn, Jake's best friend, is an Assassin character in MultiVersus. He also works best in team scenarios. All of his attacks become more powerful as more Gold is obtained, so players should pick up as much Gold as possible.
High Five Dude! and Skronking Tackle! are two special attacks to opt for when using Finn. These moves block projectiles and make Finn a wonderful counter to the many ranged attackers in MultiVersus.
4) Wonder Woman
Attacks
- Sword of Ares
- Whirling Sword
- Amazon Combo
- Flying Slash
- Shield Bash
- Rising Kick
- Amazon Shout
- Falling Spear
- Lasso of Truth
- Warrior's Charge
- Soaring Punch
- Flying Warrior
- Defense of the Gods
How to use
Wonder Woman is a Tank character but can be used as a Bruiser. She is the perfect balanced character for beginners. She comes with great speed, protection abilities, and damage attacks that can be used aggressively.
Her Warrior's Charge will block projectiles, while her Defense of the Gods can tank hits. These defensive moves will also charge the Brace Meter below the character.
5) Shaggy
Attacks
- That's A Jab Man
- Flurrious Feet
- Ultra-Hungry Combo
- Like, Knee Strike
- Like, Overhead Swing!
- Flying Swat
- Power Stop
- Get Down, Man
- Zoinks!
- Snacking-Instinct Kick
- Power Uppercut
- Like, Feed the Hunter,
- Like, C'mere Man!
How to use
Shaggy is a tutorial character, so MultiVersus players will get to practice with him early in the game. His role is to deal as much damage as possible, and his attacks are extremely easy to pull off.
Players should make use of the Zoinks! special to give him a Rage Buff that strengthens him and his allies. They can deliver a non-stop assault when Rage is active.
Players should remember to stay close to their opponents as Shaggy works best when getting in other players' faces.