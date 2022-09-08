5 best MultiVersus characters for beginners

Starting out in MultiVersus can be quite overwhelming, even for those who are veterans of the fighting game experience. The massive and diverse roster of characters in the game certainly doesn't make it any easier.

Thankfully, there are several MultiVersus characters that beginners can easily get accustomed to. The game has a group of five characters that fits many playstyles, leaving beginners with the chance to find a main.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Jake the Dog, Wonder Woman, and 3 other great characters that beginners can use in MultiVersus

1) Bugs Bunny

A look at Bugs Bunny (Image via Player First Games)

Attacks

Bunny Basher

Helicopter Punch

Why I Oughta!

Flying Rabbit's Foot

Rabbit Kick

Swing Batta Batta!

Pie Barrage

Look Out Below!

A Safe Investment

Safe Painter

Ain't I A Charmer

Rocket Rider

Special Delive-Rocket

Bunny Burrow

Bun On the Run

How to use

Bugs Bunny is considered an S-Tier character in MultiVersus. This is because all of his moves are useful in the game.

Bugs Bunny's special attacks all have a large cooldown. His normal attacks are effective enough, so the specials don't need to be relied on.

Players should feel free to spam away with Bugs Bunny's combos. They can use Bunny Burrow to teleport and be even more annoying than normal.

2) Jake the Dog

A look at Jake the Dog (Image via Player First Games)

Attacks

Totally Spiky!

Belly Balloon

Hambone Break!

Don't Axe

Hammer It Up!

Splits!

Where's My Halfpipe?

Rubber Stomach Dude!

Neigh and Stuff

Stretchin' Out

That's Heavy Dude

How to use

Jake the Dog has incredible range in MultiVersus. Players need to stay back and fight from a safe distance for him to be most effective.

Players can use Jake as a combo machine. Even if a move misses, he has plenty of attacks that allow him to regain his composure and continue his assault. All of this works best in a team scenario.

3) Finn the Human

A look at Finn the Human (Image via Player First Games)

Attacks

Chop!

Cracking Kick!

Swordwork!

Flying Sword Moves!

Slasher!

Sky Punch!

Down-Stab!

Ground CHop!

High Five, Dude!

Skronking Tackle!

Mathematical Air Dash!

Backpack 'Em Up!

Soaring Backpack

Sweet Deals!

Throwin' Stones!

How to use

Finn, Jake's best friend, is an Assassin character in MultiVersus. He also works best in team scenarios. All of his attacks become more powerful as more Gold is obtained, so players should pick up as much Gold as possible.

High Five Dude! and Skronking Tackle! are two special attacks to opt for when using Finn. These moves block projectiles and make Finn a wonderful counter to the many ranged attackers in MultiVersus.

4) Wonder Woman

A look at Wonder Woman (Image via Player First Games)

Attacks

Sword of Ares

Whirling Sword

Amazon Combo

Flying Slash

Shield Bash

Rising Kick

Amazon Shout

Falling Spear

Lasso of Truth

Warrior's Charge

Soaring Punch

Flying Warrior

Defense of the Gods

How to use

Wonder Woman is a Tank character but can be used as a Bruiser. She is the perfect balanced character for beginners. She comes with great speed, protection abilities, and damage attacks that can be used aggressively.

Her Warrior's Charge will block projectiles, while her Defense of the Gods can tank hits. These defensive moves will also charge the Brace Meter below the character.

5) Shaggy

A look at Shaggy (Image via Player First Games)

Attacks

That's A Jab Man

Flurrious Feet

Ultra-Hungry Combo

Like, Knee Strike

Like, Overhead Swing!

Flying Swat

Power Stop

Get Down, Man

Zoinks!

Snacking-Instinct Kick

Power Uppercut

Like, Feed the Hunter,

Like, C'mere Man!

How to use

Shaggy is a tutorial character, so MultiVersus players will get to practice with him early in the game. His role is to deal as much damage as possible, and his attacks are extremely easy to pull off.

Players should make use of the Zoinks! special to give him a Rage Buff that strengthens him and his allies. They can deliver a non-stop assault when Rage is active.

Players should remember to stay close to their opponents as Shaggy works best when getting in other players' faces.

