How to earn Gold quickly in MultiVersus

Warner Bros. meets Super Smash Bros. is the best way to describe MultiVersus. But rather than being full of characters from Nintendo-owned franchises, MultiVersus consists of Warner Bros. IPs like the Iron Giant and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo.

Now that the game is in open beta, players will finally get to experience such a strange concept. No one asked for a game where Batman fights Arya Stark, but it’s here anyway.

During the open beta, there will be 16 available characters to play. Out of the 16, at least 12 will need to be unlocked with Gold. Here’s how to earn Gold in the quickest way possible in MultiVersus.

Every way players can earn Gold in MultiVersus and the quickest method to do so

Gold is going to be one of the most important currencies in the game, though only two exist at the moment. This is because Gold is tied directly to unlocking characters. Naturally, not only should players earn Gold, they should do so in the most efficient way possible.

So far, there are five ways to make Gold in the game, which include:

Finishing matches

Level up unlocked characters

Level up the battle pass

Level up your player profile

Complete daily missions

To earn Gold quickly in MultiVersus, fans of the game will definitely have to make use of more than one method rather than focusing on one.

For example, leveling up playable characters is a great way to earn Gold, at least in the beginning. It becomes an unreliable source when their level gets too high.

Another easy way to make Gold, but not the quickest, is to finish matches. Players don’t necessarily have to win, only participate. However, the amount that’s awarded is far too slow, so this option is out, too.

By far, the quickest way to earn Gold is by completing missions and leveling up the battle pass. In fact, doing a combination of the five methods could be very lucrative. Here’s how it can be done:

Step 1 : Pick a playable character that isn’t a very high level. If there are missions involved with them, even better.

: Pick a playable character that isn’t a very high level. If there are missions involved with them, even better. Step 2 : Complete a mission. Every day players will have a list of missions that can be completed for rewards.

: Complete a mission. Every day players will have a list of missions that can be completed for rewards. Step 3: Level up the battle pass.

This way, players can play new characters and earn levels with the said characters while simultaneously earning Gold from matches, the battle pass, and completing missions. It should be noted that the most effective way is to pick a different playable character every day.

What is Gold used for in MultiVersus?

Gold is one of two currencies in MultiVersus, the other being Gleamium. Gold can be earned by every player without spending real-world money, while Gleamium comes with a price tag.

Each character and perk can be unlocked with Gold. However, cosmetic items are locked behind Gleamium. However, if players wish to unlock characters faster, they can purchase them with Gleamium instead of Gold.

To join in on the open beta, either receive a Twitch Drop or purchase one of three Founder’s Packs.

