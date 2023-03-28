MultiVersus official game release window revealed

Tony Huynh of Player First Games recently announced that MultiVersus will close down; however, that doesn’t mean the game is gone forever. In the same announcement, it was revealed that this was only being done to put a greater amount of work in before the full launch of the game. While an official release date hasn’t been given, there is a release window, so fans of the game have something to look forward to.

It will take some time before MultiVersus returns, but it should come with several fixes and changes to make the 2022 fighting game of the year more enjoyable.

MultiVersus will return in 2024, with a full retail launch

Sadly, the MultiVersus doors will close on June 25, 2023; however, the full game’s launch has been revealed as being in early 2024. While that isn’t a very clear release date, it sounds like Warner Bros. Games and Player First Games are looking for somewhere between January and March next year.

Warner Bros.' platform fighter using familiar IPs started off as an incredibly popular game. The hype didn’t last very long. It has wound up losing roughly 99% of its active players since the initial launch of the open beta.

The Game Awards @thegameawards MultiVersus, winner of Best Fighting game last year, will close its open beta on June 25 and be taken offline.



The game is planned to re-launch in early 2024. MultiVersus, winner of Best Fighting game last year, will close its open beta on June 25 and be taken offline.The game is planned to re-launch in early 2024. https://t.co/qexIjiSMvH

The game had an all-time peak of 153k players but is currently at 672, according to Steam Charts. Tony Huynh of Player First Games stated the reasons for the latest decision in a recent FAQ:

“The MultiVersus Open Beta has been an important learning opportunity and a stepping stone to the next phase of the game. There is still a lot of work to do, and we have a clearer view on where we need to focus, specifically on the content cadence of new characters, maps and modes to provide more ways to enjoy the game, along with netcode and matchmaking improvements.”

The game can be downloaded until April 4, 2023, and players will still be able to purchase Gleamium (IRL currency) until that time. There will be no further updates after the game closes on June 25, 2023. The FAQ also states that there will be no refunds, but the content players purchase will carry over into the full launch.

When MultiVersus launches in early 2024, new content, features, modes, and much more will be available, but details aren’t known at this time. As the date comes closer, Warner Bros. Games and Player First will reveal further details.

Poll : 0 votes