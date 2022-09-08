MultiVersus update 1.02 listens to community feedback, overhauls hitboxes for all 18 characters

While all fighting games have updates over time, MultiVersus recently dropped a massive update that affects every single character in the title. Patch 1.02 will heavily change the meta as it aims to balance out every character. Furthermore, it will fix hitboxes, hurtboxes, and update projectiles for all MultiVersus characters.

Hitboxes and hurtboxes are two of the most important mechanical features of a fighting game, and a properly constructed system of the two generally makes the game far more enjoyable for players.

MultiVersus’ changes are massive and affect every character in the game

In addition to Gizmo showing up in patch 1.02 for MultiVersus, every single hitbox and hurtbox in the game has been updated. For those who do not know, a hitbox is an invisible box that shows the amount of range an attack has. It is used in combination with a hurtbox. Hurtboxes are typically rectangular boxes that show where a character can be harmed. If a hitbox overlaps with a hurtbox, the attack connects, and the damage is dealt accordingly.

According to the now-deleted patch notes, a featured image of Wonder Woman shows the changes quite prominently, with the character's hurtbox changing from being a large ovular shape to a more tight-fit structure throughout her body. This change will make it easier to hit a character if an attack hits their limbs instead of having an arbitrary large patch of screen real estate.

In addition to the hurtbox changes, MultiVersus has updated many of the in-game attacks, and some of the adjustments have been listed in the official patch notes. The developers also stated that they are going to keep an eye on the situation to see how the community reacts and how it affects actual in-game battles.

The developers have made it clear that this is part of the process to permanently rectify issues like this, and they want their hitboxes and hurtboxes to be as accurate as possible.

Another major fix in this update was the Projectile Systems Update. MultiVersus’ Projectile Systems Update is only the first step, and there will likely be many more changes in the future.

Based on the patch notes, the following changes arrived alongside the update:

Standardized opposing projectiles to always clank, destroying both projectiles.

Introduced the Heavy Projectile - Heavy Projectiles break enemy projectiles, can only clank with other Heavy Projectiles, and cannot be reflected.

Barriers and buffs that “Block Projectiles” more consistently block all projectiles.

Projectiles that explode no longer hit fighters that blocked the projectile.

This series of changes will hopefully make projectiles in MultiVersus easier to manage and deal with by players and should hopefully work well with the new hitbox/hurtbox changes in the 1.02 update. Although it was only a small part of the 1.02 update, these have introduced some much-needed changes to the game.

