"My account is not there yet I still got banned": Tower of Fantasy players react after massive ban waves

One of the game's most significant issues has been the existence of cheaters who have used unfair means to reach the top of different scoreboards. As things have relatively settled down, the developers have executed a significant ban wave and publicly revealed the accounts' names to further shame them.

Tower of Fantasy @ToF_EN_Official



We banned 1,706 accounts for severe rule violations on 8/16.



Click the link below to view the list of banned accounts.



Hykros Central Control Room monitors accounts for use of cheating software and the use of scripts for initializing account data. We banned 1,706 accounts for severe rule violations on 8/16. Click the link below to view the list of banned accounts.

It wouldn't be wrong to claim that Tower of Fantasy has many similarities to Genshin Impact. However, it also has its differences, mainly in PvP, which isn't there in Genshin Impact.

This has also incentivized some to resort to unfair means, but the developers have now taken action following complaints by several fair players. The extra steps the developers have taken by publicly naming the wrongdoers has led to many players reacting to the news.

The original tweet has seen some interesting responses, including that from potential cheaters. Many reported that they had been banned despite their names not being on the list of potential candidates.

ハル @Spring__Zone @ToF_EN_Official @ToF_EN_Official My account is not there yet i still got banned for 10 year!! Please give me back my account @ToF_EN_Official My account is not there yet i still got banned for 10 year!! Please give me back my account @ToF_EN_Official

Tower of Fantasy community reacts as developers name cheaters following two ban waves

Tower of Fantasy's global launch has had no shortage of controversy, bugs, and glitches, among other things. Many had hoped for a smoother release, given the game's prior existence in the Chinese market.

Due to the presence of cheaters, there have been not one, but two incidents of ban waves as the developers have followed up on the complaints from the community. While the first wave was a bit minor in scale, the second one trapped several cheaters who had escaped the initial round up.

The developers have also ensured that those who had employed unfair means to play Tower of Fantasy will be named. All the names won't be revealed together and will be done in batches as informed by the developers. It could also indicate that monitoring and banning will be a continuous process to clean up the game.

Tower of Fantasy @ToF_EN_Official For those whose accounts aren’t on the ban list but were still banned. This is because the list is being gradually released in batches. Please note that we will follow the “Fair Operating Statement" for handling illegal accounts.



Thank you for your understanding and support For those whose accounts aren’t on the ban list but were still banned. This is because the list is being gradually released in batches. Please note that we will follow the “Fair Operating Statement" for handling illegal accounts. Thank you for your understanding and support

Naturally, those who have played the game in a fair manner are pretty happy with the latest developments. As mentioned earlier, Tower of Fantasy has an active PvP scene, and the use of unfair means can make a difference. Those who play fairly shouldn't have to suffer, and the developers have rightfully taken the required step.

Despite the much-needed ban wave, there are still certain issues present in the game. Some feel that there should be a pause button which might be difficult due to the online-only nature of the game.

Suzume Kurosawa @kurosawa_suzume @ToF_EN_Official Why is there no pause button? If I press escape to open main menu, the enemies should not attack, it's a basic function which this game lacks. Because of this, it's difficult to stand anywhere except the safe zones if you have to check something.. @ToF_EN_Official please fix this @ToF_EN_Official Why is there no pause button? If I press escape to open main menu, the enemies should not attack, it's a basic function which this game lacks. Because of this, it's difficult to stand anywhere except the safe zones if you have to check something.. @ToF_EN_Official please fix this

Incidentally, a couple of major cheaters were still active in Tower of Fatasy following the first ban wave. There's a high chance that they might were banned following the second one.

𝐋𝐈◎𝐍𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐓 // follow @playdragonspire @Lionheart @ToF_EN_Official You missed the two biggest cheaters on Solaris lmao. How does anyone with a 7.5 Suppressor survive a ban wave? @ToF_EN_Official You missed the two biggest cheaters on Solaris lmao. How does anyone with a 7.5 Suppressor survive a ban wave?

oh @omandecoco



Some of them were even reported on stream by some streamers like Lacari



Dont even pretend you did a good job lmao @ToF_EN_Official The top three hackers of the most populated server (solaris NA where most of the streamers are) are still active, these three have max suppressors since day 2Some of them were even reported on stream by some streamers like LacariDont even pretend you did a good job lmao @ToF_EN_Official The top three hackers of the most populated server (solaris NA where most of the streamers are) are still active, these three have max suppressors since day 2Some of them were even reported on stream by some streamers like LacariDont even pretend you did a good job lmao https://t.co/dYGepnYb2H

Some players hope that the developers will also take some action against profanity in the chat. While an outright ban might not be possible, some form of action should be taken to reduce such incidents.

Stream #Forever1 #GirlsGeneration @akumaredo @ToF_EN_Official Is it also possible to ban players who use profanities in world chat? There are tons of them, and they also talk about pedophilic sentiments, racism, homophobia, and even talks about other games that is constantly annoying. I have sent proofs in TOFPH's official discord days ago. @ToF_EN_Official Is it also possible to ban players who use profanities in world chat? There are tons of them, and they also talk about pedophilic sentiments, racism, homophobia, and even talks about other games that is constantly annoying. I have sent proofs in TOFPH's official discord days ago.

There's no denying the fact that Tower of Fantasy still has some major issues with the global client that will need some fixing. Some key quality-of-life features are missing as well, which would satisfy the players. A lot still needs to be done, despite developers having already taken their first strike against cheaters with the ban wave.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan