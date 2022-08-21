"My account is not there yet I still got banned": Tower of Fantasy players react after massive ban waves

One of the game's most significant issues has been the existence of cheaters who have used unfair means to reach the top of different scoreboards. As things have relatively settled down, the developers have executed a significant ban wave and publicly revealed the accounts' names to further shame them.
It wouldn't be wrong to claim that Tower of Fantasy has many similarities to Genshin Impact. However, it also has its differences, mainly in PvP, which isn't there in Genshin Impact.
This has also incentivized some to resort to unfair means, but the developers have now taken action following complaints by several fair players. The extra steps the developers have taken by publicly naming the wrongdoers has led to many players reacting to the news.
The original tweet has seen some interesting responses, including that from potential cheaters. Many reported that they had been banned despite their names not being on the list of potential candidates.
Tower of Fantasy community reacts as developers name cheaters following two ban waves
Tower of Fantasy's global launch has had no shortage of controversy, bugs, and glitches, among other things. Many had hoped for a smoother release, given the game's prior existence in the Chinese market.
Due to the presence of cheaters, there have been not one, but two incidents of ban waves as the developers have followed up on the complaints from the community. While the first wave was a bit minor in scale, the second one trapped several cheaters who had escaped the initial round up.
The developers have also ensured that those who had employed unfair means to play Tower of Fantasy will be named. All the names won't be revealed together and will be done in batches as informed by the developers. It could also indicate that monitoring and banning will be a continuous process to clean up the game.
Naturally, those who have played the game in a fair manner are pretty happy with the latest developments. As mentioned earlier, Tower of Fantasy has an active PvP scene, and the use of unfair means can make a difference. Those who play fairly shouldn't have to suffer, and the developers have rightfully taken the required step.
Despite the much-needed ban wave, there are still certain issues present in the game. Some feel that there should be a pause button which might be difficult due to the online-only nature of the game.
Incidentally, a couple of major cheaters were still active in Tower of Fatasy following the first ban wave. There's a high chance that they might were banned following the second one.
Some players hope that the developers will also take some action against profanity in the chat. While an outright ban might not be possible, some form of action should be taken to reduce such incidents.
There's no denying the fact that Tower of Fantasy still has some major issues with the global client that will need some fixing. Some key quality-of-life features are missing as well, which would satisfy the players. A lot still needs to be done, despite developers having already taken their first strike against cheaters with the ban wave.