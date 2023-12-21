"My bad for not knowing" - xQc responds to Ken Carson asking if he's "racist" after streamer confuses rapper with Ja Morant

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" has responded to American rapper Ken Carson's tweet about him. For context, on December 20, 2023, X (formerly Twitter) user @Still1600 posted an 11-second clip from xQc's livestream in which he reacted to Ken Carson's music video. He was also heard making the following comment:

"Wait, wait, wait... look! Is that Ja Morant? Is that Ja Morant?!"

Ken Carson retweeted the viral clip later that day with the caption:

"Is this racist?"

The French-Canadian personality discovered the musician's tweet earlier today (December 21, 2023) and responded with:

"Wait, is that him? What the f**k?! Guys, hold up. So, it wasn't (Ja Morant). Gotcha! So, it wasn't. Got it! Guys... I didn't even read what he said (Ken Carson's 'Is this racist?' tweet). Well... it was, in fact, not racist. But, my bad for not knowing. Guys, I guess I just don't know him."

Expand Tweet

"I think he looks much like Ja Morant" - xQc responds to Ken Carson's recent tweet

After clarifying that his comments about Ken Carson were "not racist," xQc stated that he only recently learned of the rapper. He elaborated:

"Guys, I'd like to keep it a buck, okay? I learned about him... like, two months ago. Guys, I'm not folding. Guys, I've never related to his music. I asked you guys, 'Who is this guy?' And you guys said, 'Oh, he makes music.' He just kept saying his name. Like, I'm supposed to know him or whatever."

The former Overwatch pro then decided to review Ken Carson's popular songs, including Fighting My Demons, Yale, Jennifer's Body, Paranoid (feat. Destroy Lonely), and Succubus.

Timestamp: 00:02:20

After praising Ken Carson's top three most popular songs on Spotify, xQc doubled down on his sentiments and said that the 23-year-old musician seemingly resembled Memphis Grizzlies' Point Guard Ja Morant.

The Twitch star said:

"Guys, I'm very visual. Okay? When I see, I see. And, I think he just... guys, I think he looks much like Ja Morant in this shot. Does anybody (else) see the resemblance? Yeah! Yeah! Chat says yes. F**k yeah! I was right! See, I told you guys."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The Quebec native's response to Ken Carson's tweet has elicited numerous fan reactions in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snapshot of some notable ones:

Fans chime in on the streamer's clip (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

According to YouTube user @justkris3515, Ken Carson "wasn't being serious." Meanwhile, another community member was amused by Felix's antics.