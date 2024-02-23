"My own community hates me" - Adin Ross accuses his X community of hating on his streamer friends, calls them homophobic F-slur

Kick streamer Adin Ross has once again voiced his dissatisfaction with his infamous X community - AR Loyals. During a livestream on February 23, 2024, Ross claimed he had stopped visiting the community on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. He also alleged that his friends, Nermin "Cheesur" and Konvy, got targeted by his followers.

The 23-year-old went on to say that his X community "hates" him for "no reason." He added:

"My own community hates me more than... it's weird. My own Twitter community f**king hates me for no reason. For no f**king reason! I'm live every day. I'm just now calling them out for their s**t."

Asserting that he did not care about his viewers' antics, Adin Ross said:

"I don't care anymore, bro. I don't give a f**k because you're not going to put Konvy down, you're not going to put Cheesur down, and you're not going to put me down. We're on our own s**t. That's it. I mean, come on, bro."

"Put me in the chat if you're not a Twitter fa**ot" - Adin Ross calls out his X community, AR Loyals, after they allegedly target his streamer friends

On February 23, 2024, while browsing his official Discord server, Adin Ross compared his Kick chat to his X community - AR Loyals. Claiming that his streamer friends were targets of criticism by the group, the content creator said:

"I realized that like... this chat is the other end of the community. I don't even look at the community anymore. Konvy was upset earlier that, like, the community was giving him hate and him s**t. Cheesur was mad as f**k. They hate on everything. Chat, I'm so happy that y'all are not the community that's not the Twitter community. Makes me so f**king happy."

At this point, the Florida native used a homophobic slur to describe AR Loyals. He remarked:

"F**k the Twitter community. They're some p**sies. Not all of them, but those weird kids are. And, I f**king love you guys, bro. This chat and I f**king love some motherf**kers in the Twitter community that are not weird, and that's that. So, appreciate all you guys. Put me in the chat if you are not a Twitter fa**ot. GGs, I don't care! They already doxed me, bro. I don't care."

This is not the first time Adin Ross has gone off at his X community. On February 19, 2024, the indefinitely banned Twitch personality called his followers "wild unhinged animals" after they allegedly doxed him by leaking his address.