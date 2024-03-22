"My dream is to sing at Budokan and all over the world" - Veyond's taroPop on Vsinging, Dead by Daylight, future goals, and more (Exclusive)

I recently had a chance to sit down with Veyond’s new VTubers, including taroPop. This VTuber has a relaxed Kansai dialect and an incredible singing voice. While the Unoun Virtual Human project content creators are still quite new to this, I wanted to be able to chat with them and see what their goals, aspirations, and inspirations were. It will be interesting to see how they grow and evolve from here.

taroPop is trying to deliver music to everyone as a Vsinger, and I have to tell you, he’s got some serious talent. It was a pleasure to chat with him about the games he plans on playing, what his aims are as a VTuber, and hearing about potential collaborations in the future.

taroPop talks musical genres, being a VTuber, plans for the future, and much more

Q. Hello! First of all, thank you for taking the time to chat with us. Can you please introduce yourself to our audience?

taroPop: Kontaro—! I'm taroPop, a Kansai-dialect-speaking Vsinger who loves cats, music, and games! I was born in virtual "Kansai," one of the most warm-hearted places in Japan, and people call me everyone's "Okan" (Okan in Kansai symbolizes a friendly and funny, big-hearted mother)!

With a desire to move people's hearts with my beloved singing, I'm doing VTuber activities mainly centered around streaming to deliver songs to everyone as a Vsinger (virtual singer)! Thank you for this valuable opportunity! It's a pleasure to be here!

Q. You're well known for your musical talent. How did you find yourself with a love of musical performance?

taroPop: I was a child who loved singing from a young age, and I was the vocalist in bands in middle and high school! I have a wide range of music genres, starting from punk bands, going through HR/HM (hard rock/heavy metal) bands, and finally ending up in a soul/funk/R&B band.

At most, I was juggling musical activities in three bands simultaneously. In any case, no matter the music genre, I love singing with my heart and moving people's hearts by doing so. I'm also good at street dancing, so I'd be happy if there were opportunities to show my dancing someday.

Q. It sounds like you're going to be playing some competitive online titles like Dead by Daylight and Overwatch. What other titles do you plan on streaming?

taroPop: Speaking of highly competitive games, for FPS, I'm planning to play APEX Legends and Valorant, among others, and for fighting games, I'm planning to play Street Fighter 6 and such. However, my own playing skill isn't high enough to play in the competitive scene, so I think it'll be a style of playing while having fun.

Also, I want to play solo games actively, and right now, I'm absorbed in Backpack Battles, which was just recently released.

Q. What role/characters do you play the most, and what led you to those archetypes?

taroPop: In terms of game roles, rather than playing skill, I specialize in roles that can support allies with knowledge and judgment. In Overwatch, my main role is support and I like to use Kiriko/Lucio. I also like tanks and often play Sigma/Orisa/D.va.

In Dead by Daylight, I often play survivor, so I choose characters based on my mood at the time. If I had to say, I liked and often used "Nea Karlsson," who's been there from the beginning.

I'm still a beginner at killer, but I want to play the recently released "Unknown," and above all, the recently announced Iron Maiden collaboration was too good, so I want to play "Oni," "Dredge," "Deathslinger," and such!

Q. Do you have any major plans for perhaps releasing music singles as a part of the Veyond project?

taroPop: Yes, I'm also planning to produce original songs, so I can't tell you yet, but please look forward to it.

Q. How do you feel about English content? Do you plan on either adding subtitles or English content for fans in the West?

taroPop: Yes, I have experience living in English-speaking areas and can speak English, so I'd like to eventually make English streams for overseas fans. I'm also planning to add subtitle support! In terms of music, I want to make music that can be listened to widely by people worldwide.

Q. VTubing has really gotten huge over the last few years, but what led you to that style of content creation?

taroPop: VEYOND's goal is a world where "anyone can express themselves in virtual spaces," so VTubers, which allow anyone to express themselves in their own preferred style, felt like the most natural fit. I think the VTuber style is one that gives everyone equal opportunities.

Even people who aren't confident in their appearance, people who can't show their face on the internet for social reasons, and people who can't buy the clothes they like due to financial issues can become the version of themselves they want to be in the virtual world as long as they can create illustrations and modeling.

In my case, I want to work hard to become a role model for people who want to deliver music to the world through the virtual world.

Q. I've seen you share some of Emera's content on X.com - how well do you know the other Veyond VTubers, and do you look forward to creating content with them?

taroPop: Yes, including the preparation period before debuting, Emera and Rubiana are companions I've spent more than half a year with, so we get along very well! Each of them has a strong individuality, so I think it'll be a chance for me to challenge genres of content I'm unfamiliar with, and I'm really looking forward to it!

With Emera, I want to make content discussing the history of fashion centering on Lolita fashion, and with Rubiana, I'd like to play murder mystery games together!

Q. Are there any VTubers you'd like to collaborate with, perhaps on a musical project, with another VTuber group like VSHOJO?

taroPop: I want to actively collaborate with people who love music, regardless of agency boundaries! Among VSHOJO, IRONMOUSE's singing ability is truly amazing, so I'd be happy if we could release a song together someday.

Q. Any final words you'd like to leave us with for your fans?

taroPop: Thank you for always coming to play on my streams! And to you who got to know me through today, please come listen to my singing once! I'm going to keep delivering music and content that moves various people's hearts, so please look forward to my activities from here on out!

My dream is to "sing at Budokan (a LIVE venue that all musicians in Japan aspire to)"! Let's stand on the stage at Budokan and all over the world together!!

You can find more of taroPop on X, Twitch, and YouTube, where he regularly produces content as the Unoun Virtual Human Project begins to take shape.