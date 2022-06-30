"My goal is to participate in a large-scale game event" Project VEE's Syusetsu Kohaku opens up about her goals, talents, and downtime

Sony Music Entertainment Japan recently announced its new Project VEE VTuber group. The company has recruited five first-generation VTubers to join and produce content with them, which will be more than simply streaming games. They will also take part in music, voice acting, and other media projects to entertain Project VEE fans.

In a recent interaction with Sportskeeda’s Jason Parker, Project VEE’s Kujo Ringo spoke about her hopes for the future and the challenges that come with being a VTuber. Kujo Ringo is a half-human, half-vampire and has a fairly strong following with over 33k subscribers on YouTube.

Syusetsu Kohaku is happy to have joined Project VEE

Q. First of all, thanks for taking the time to talk to us! Congratulations on being selected for Project VEE! How does it feel to be a part of the team?

Kujo Ringo: During the audition process, there were many times I felt certain that I’d failed. I remember the disbelief I felt when my selection was decided. In the past, I’ve always been a solo creator, so what brings me the most happiness now is to have obtained so many talented colleagues with whom I can build friendly rivalries. I will do my best to make VEE grow strong.

Q: What do you enjoy the most as a member of Project Vee and a content creator?

Syusetu Kohaku: I’ll be doing things that I myself enjoy! That’s because if I force myself to do things that aren’t fun for me, it might cause my viewers to feel bored, too. I’m especially good at FPSes, where I hope to show off to all of you how awesome and cute I am!

Q: What are your goals as a member of the group? Any dreams or aspirations you are aiming for?

Syusetu Kohaku: My goal is to participate in a large-scale game event! I’d also like to enter tons of tournaments and events, like in Apex Legends, for example. I also wonder if I might be able to have a game add me as a playable character as part of a collaboration or something.

Q: Will there be streams and content in English, or will this be only for Japanese viewers on YouTube?

Syusetu Kohaku: My streams normally have tons of foreign viewers. I think it could also be fun to do English-learning streams. When I play FPSes like Apex, I’ll be pulling off stunts that make foreign players say, “I don’t know what this girl is saying, but her skills are incredible. She’s so cool!” Make sure to come and watch me!

Q: Do you have any dream streaming opportunities? Collaborations with other streamers or particular game franchises?

Syusetu Kohaku: I hope to do a bunch of Apex collaborations with various other people. I’m ready and willing to engage in partnerships with many mobile games. Call me! I would like to partner with a trading card game to release a card of myself as well.

Q: When you aren’t streaming or creating content, what do you do to relax?

Syusetu Kohaku: On my days off, I watch movies, eat delicious food and sweets, and be lazy! I feel like I do tons of gaming off-stream as well.

Q: Have there been any major challenges getting started in this new VTuber personality?

Syusetu Kohaku: I’ve been active as a VTuber before joining VEE, but I’d like to challenge myself to do things I didn’t back then, like singing videos.

Q: Everyone brings something different to streaming. Do any of your hobbies, passions, or personal skills come in handy while streaming?

Syusetu Kohaku: My talent is FPS games. I’ve reached Apex Predator rank in Apex Legends before, which is the highest rank in the game. When I stream, I try hard to show off my skills to my viewers so they’ll praise me!

Q: Do you have a message for your fans or for people that might not know who you are yet?

Syusetu Kohaku: I’m Syusetu Kohaku! I’m a fox, not a cat! NO CAT!! I’m super cute and really good at gaming! If you love games, please come to my stream!

Project VEE is a huge undertaking by Sony Music Entertainment Japan as their largest virtual talent development to date. Each Project VEE VTuber has their own unique personality, streams, and projects. They can all be found on YouTube, where they produce their content.

