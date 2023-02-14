BuckeFPS, known only as Bucke in his community, has been served his first Twitch ban, according to the automated bot Streamerbans on Twitter.

Shortly after the news broke, the Fortnite professional took to Twitter to confirm the ban, saying:

"Bro, I just got f*cking banned bro, What the f*ck!"

Things were clearly not going well, as his next tweet, while not going into the details of the suspension, claimed that he was in a "pickle":

313 Bucke @BuckeFPS I am in a little bit of a pickle. I will be back.

Two hours after the tweet, BuckeFPS made another post, this time in a completely apologetic tone showing an inclination towards doing better. Tagging Twitch Support, he wrote:

"[email protected] It’s been 2 hours since i’ve been banned. My life is falling apart i don’t know what to do. I just want to be back on twitch streaming again. I’m sorry for my actions could my case please be looked at. Thank you in advance for your consideration."

"[email protected] It's been 2 hours since i've been banned. My life is falling apart i don't know what to do. I just want to be back on twitch streaming again. I'm sorry for my actions could my case please be looked at. Thank you in advance for your consideration."

"Turning over a new leaf": BuckeFPS takes responsibility for errant behavior that got him banned, promises to do better

Logan "BuckeFPS" is a 19-year-old Fortnite professional who has been playing and streaming the game on Twitch over the last couple of years. Over the years, he's also had some major controversies, one of which landed him a two-month ban from Fortnite after allegations of cheating were levied against him at the 2020 FNCS.

He was the other teenager present during fellow streamer Clix's discord conversation with controversial figure Andrew Tate. Quite contentious topics were discussed on the call, including Tate "hitting on" Clix's partner.

While it is unclear why BuckeFPS has been banned from Twitch, his most recent tweet about the incident indicates that the reason was some rude or offensive behavior. The streamer clearly mentioned that his past actions in the community have been unbecoming of him and that going forward, he would do better. The tweet also hints that the ban will be lifted next week. Logan tweeted:

"Turning over a new leaf going forward and going to be nice to others. I've taken time to reflect my decisions and I haven't been a nice person in the community lately and looked in the mirror and it is my fault. I will be back next week after my ban a new man."

"Turning over a new leaf going forward and going to be nice to others. I've taken time to reflect my decisions and I haven't been a nice person in the community lately and looked in the mirror and it is my fault. I will be back next week after my ban a new man."

Twitter reacts to BuckeFPS ban

Social media reactions have varied quite a lot in terms of response to his suspension from Twitch. Few felt that his recent behavior with fellow players while streaming games was too toxic and that the ban was justified.

trixiaga @trixiaga @BuckeFPS @TwitchSupport You are kind of toxic though and got a screw loose. I dont think its a bad thing that you have been banned. Can sort your life out now.

Supporters and well-wishers also wished him all the best in getting back access so he can stream again.

Monkey426835 @AndrewH40752312 @BuckeFPS is it a one week ban or are you streaming on yt

BuckeFPS has appealed the ban, and fans must wait for the streamer to make further announcements. In the meantime, here's a deepdive into the early patch notes of the v23.40 Fornite update and all the new items coming in the upcoming update.

