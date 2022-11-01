“My mother could knock out KSI” - Tommy Fury sends shots at KSI, calls him a “pretender”

Tommy Fury went off on British YouTuber-cum-boxer JJ "KSI" after stating that he is just a "pretender." Tommy was invited to the MMAFightingonSBN podcast to provide his take on the ongoing rivalry between himself and the two spearheads of influencer boxing - KSI and Jake Paul.

Although both the creators mentioned above have challenged Tommy in the past, Jake Paul is a better boxer than the British YouTuber, according to the former Love Island participant.

In the interview, Tommy, 23, hinted that JJ would be an easy fight, sarcastically adding that even his mother would knock him out. He said:

“My mother could knock out KSI”

Tommy Fury takes shots at both KSI and Jake Paul

Tommy Fury, the younger brother of Tyson Fury, is in line to fight American boxer Paul Bamba on November 13. While speaking about his upcoming match, he was also asked to shed some light on KSI's challenge.

For those unaware, the latter challenged Tommy after his influencer boxing event earlier this year. The boxer, in turn, posted a tweet seemingly accepting the offer. However, no contracts were signed.

Speaking about JJ and Jake, Tommy added:

"I've gotta say Jake is better than KSI. KSI, honestly, I think my mother could knock out KSI in a round. When I watched him fight the two men, I wasn't even looking at the two men cause they are useless. I was looking at him, what he does as a boxer."

(Timestamp: 00:33:30)

He continued:

"He can't fight. I don't see a fighting man, I see a pretender who plays FIFA on YouTube or whatever he's famous for. I don't see anything."

He further claimed that he would dominate in a fight against both KSI and Jake Paul. He stated that the moment they both get hit by a powerful shot, they will look for a "way out."

It remains to be seen if either JJ or Jake will respond to his statements.

Fans react to Tommy Fury's scathing words

Being a seasoned boxer, Tommy Fury is clearly the most experienced player out of the trio. However, fans have reacted harshly to his words due to the latter's tendency to pull out from fights.

Here are some of the reactions:

.🧊 @XavUnited @ksinews_ @MMAFighting Realistically when was the last time jj played fifa @ksinews_ @MMAFighting Realistically when was the last time jj played fifa

Crazy101 @Crazy101_ @ksinews_ … Tommy Fury is literally known for Love Island and being Tyson Fury’s brother no diss just facts 🤷🏽‍♂️ @MMAFighting It’s funny how the most common insult anyone has for @KSI is that he plays Fifa… Tommy Fury is literally known for Love Island and being Tyson Fury’s brotherno diss just facts 🤷🏽‍♂️ @ksinews_ @MMAFighting It’s funny how the most common insult anyone has for @KSI is that he plays Fifa 😂… Tommy Fury is literally known for Love Island and being Tyson Fury’s brother 😂💀 no diss just facts 🤷🏽‍♂️

spectator @spec0_o @ksinews_ @MMAFighting and he still did more fights this year than tommy the pull fury @ksinews_ @MMAFighting and he still did more fights this year than tommy the pull fury

BossmanAR @TheBoss__AR @ksinews_ @MMAFighting bros tryin to make it look like he doesnt know him lollll @ksinews_ @MMAFighting bros tryin to make it look like he doesnt know him lollll

Tommy Fury was scheduled to take on Jake Paul earlier this year. However, the 23-year-old pulled out at the last moment, claiming his inability to enter the States. Since then, there has been no further indication that their match will take place.

