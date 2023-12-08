"My speech was longer than this year's Call of Duty campaign" Kratos VA roasts Activision Blizzard at The Game Awards 2023

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3's campaign has been on the receiving end of criticism, and The Game Awards 2023 ended up serving as an unfortunate reminder of the fact for the gaming community. This was a result of a cheeky comment made by Christopher Judge (the voice actor for Kratos in God of War Ragnarok) while hosting the Best Performance category:

I'm gonna stick to the script. No eight-minute speech like last year. But fun fact, my speech was actually longer than this year's Call of Duty campaign."

The award for Best Performance went to Neil Newborn for his outstanding portrayal of Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3. But what preceded the announcement might have led to laughter for all, barring Activision Blizzard and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.

The Game Awards 2023: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3's campaign gets criticized again

While Christopher Judge has become an unforgettable name in the gaming community owing to his performances as Kratos in God of War, he's also remembered for The Game Awards 2022. After he won the award, Judge proceeded to give a speech that lasted nearly eight minutes.

Judge himself brought the lengthy speech up this year but promised not to repeat the same. He then cheekily commented that his speech was longer than the duration of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3's campaign. While this statement is obviously not literally true, it just highlights some of the issues that Activision Blizzard has had to handle.

On one hand, Modern Warfare 3 harkens to the roots of the franchise with all the adrenaline-packed action. However, that's largely the multiplayer side of things since the offline content has been mediocre at best. It lacks in terms of gameplay hours and the required quality, according to both critics and fans.

It's highly unlikely that the game's campaign will be able to redeem itself anytime soon. However, the joke made by Judge at The Game Awards 2023 might have appeased some fans who wanted Activision Blizzard to do a better job with the iconic franchise.