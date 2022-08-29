"My streamer": Fans tweet in support of Jinnytty after Twitch bans the Korean IRL streamer for an indefinite period

Jinnytty, a popular IRL streamer from Korea, has been banned from Twitch for the third time. It is currently unclear why Twitch gave her the proverbial boot, and the ban appears to be for an indefinite amount of time.

The incident was announced by the automated Twitter bot StreamerBans, with fans and well-wishers taking to social media to try to ascertain why she was banned. Many voiced their displeasure at the verdict, with one particular fan posting a meme from the hit TV show The Office.

Fans speculate about the reasons for Jinnytty's ban on Twitter

Jinnytty is known for the travel vlogs that she streams on Twitch to a bludgeoning fanbase. With 776k followers on the platform, the streamer began her career back in 2017 and has built a loyal community who regularly tune in to watch her. According to Sully Gnome, Jinny is the 11th most watched English Just Chatting streamer on Twitch in the last 30 days.

That said, the IRL streamer has had a few brushes with controversy in the past. In 2020 she got into hot waters and was subsequently banned after a distasteful comment about The Last of Us 2's contentious character Abbey. She has also come under fire for other problematic statements in the past.

As expected, many in the community were quite curious as to why she had been banned this time. She was streaming her travels in Thailand when Twitch struck. One viewer gave their take on possible reasons for the ban, saying:

"They might have banned her because she was filming a girl dancing on a pole or she filmed something on a TV"

JakenBakeLive, a fellow IRL streamer who has been streaming his Korean adventures for some time now, also tweeted in response to the ban, voicing his displeasure:

Twitch has been under a lot of pressure for its inconsistent bans lately, especially after Jidion called them out a few days ago, stating that the streaming platform was "sexist."

Jinnytty shared on her Discord server that she still had no idea why she was banned but believes that it's probably because she accidentally showed something inappropriate on stream.

Fans can rest assured that Jinnytty will appeal the ban after she gets confirmation from Twitch.

