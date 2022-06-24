Twitch streamer Jinnytty loses her phone and cries during an IRL stream

Twitch streamer Jinnytty recently found herself in an unfortunate situation when she lost her phone while livestreaming on her channel. She was visibly distraught and in tears as she went on to express her emotions to her audience.

The 29-year-old Twitch streamer, who is originally from South Korea, is an in-real- life streamer (IRL) who explores different parts of the world while livestreaming to her audience.

Presently, she is in Barcelona where she has catalogued her journey on her channel. Before going there, Jinnytty had traveled to Myrtle Beach, a vacation resort area in South Carolina.

Twitch streamer Jinnytty loses her phone in Barcelona

IRL streams often allow the creator a greater space of creativity as they can maneuver their positions and also provide more flexible interaction with the audience. Jinnytty is among the various streamers who livestreams IRL content. On a recent trip, however, the 29-year-old streamer from Seoul accidentally lost her phone.

In a clip shared on the popular Reddit page, r/LivestreamFail by user u/kslqdkql earlier today, the South Korean streamer can be seen in a state of disarray and shock as she records her reaction upon losing her device.

Although it appears that the real reason of her despair was not because of losing her phone, but because of losing the data of a game that she had been playing on that device. While profusely crying, she said this:

"I had a nice game that I was playing on that phone and the game data has just disappeared. No man!..."

She then gave out a loud grunt in agony and she continued to cry on the livestream.

Redditors show their empathetic side to comfort the streamer

Redditors were compassionate towards the loss of the South Korean streamer's phone. Most of the users showed their empathetic side and came out in support during her time of distress.

While a few even went ahead and did some investigative work to find out where the phone might have been lost, some found her behaviour to be reckless and speculated that she was using this to 'farm' subs. Here are a few comments that the fans made:

Jinnytty regularly streams on her Twitch channel. Her IRL streams generally range from 6-8 hours, however, some streams are shorter. She is presently exploring Barcelona.

