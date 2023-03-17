Myth to step away from gaming, wishes to help the “future creators of the world”

On a recent stream, YouTuber and former esports player Ali "Myth", who first rose to fame for his flamboyance in Fortnite and association with TSM, made a significant announcement about his career.

He revealed that he would be transitioning from creating core gaming-based content to being more involved in the industry and helping up-and-coming streamers with his knowledge and platform. Myth expressed his passion for streaming and his desire to use his expertise for the growth and development of “future creators of the world.”

Full Squad Gaming @fullsquadgaming Myth has announced he is stepping away from gaming content and taking his channel in a new direction Myth has announced he is stepping away from gaming content and taking his channel in a new direction 👀 https://t.co/ddJBXM7ROR

"I wanna move in a different direction" - Myth to revamp his channel, move away from gaming content

YouTube streamer Myth announced that he would be moving in a different direction for his main channel during a recent stream. Taking a step back from gaming content, he wants to focus on some other topics that are important to him.

He stated:

"For a long time, I didn't know what type of content I wanted to make, after Fortnite and after Valorant and after a lot of different games that I've played. I have had a lot of success as a streamer."

He continued:

"I think for this channel, the stuff we are gonna produce here, I wanna move in a different direction, and I wanna move to do something that makes me a little bit more happy, and I've come to the conclusion that I wanna help the future creators of the world navigate this space and have the knowledege that I have."

He mentioned that he would upload many interesting videos to his channel in the upcoming months, where he would be "dissecting and going over certain topics" related to the streaming and gaming industry. Prospective creators will be able to benefit from his expertise.

Here's what fans said about the clip

Myth's recent announcement about moving away from gaming and revamping his channel has garnered a lot of reactions from his fans. Many noted that the streamer has come a long way since his heyday on Twitch at the peak of Fortnite. He now averages a few hundred viewers on YouTube, so the decision to rebrand his channel is understandable.

Here are some notable reactions:

AleXiC94 @AleXiC94 @fullsquadgaming this is nice, i never saw Myth as a gamer, but he's 100% an entertainer @fullsquadgaming this is nice, i never saw Myth as a gamer, but he's 100% an entertainer

Kevin @Kevinn_0719 @fullsquadgaming his viewership went away once he started dressing for Sunday brunch everyday @fullsquadgaming his viewership went away once he started dressing for Sunday brunch everyday

ඞ @kankerzoooi123 @fullsquadgaming his 3 viewers must be hyped @fullsquadgaming his 3 viewers must be hyped

Charlie @SlimeIsBigBear @fullsquadgaming Myths career is in such a weird state rn like his avg viewers is like a couple hundred I think, but he still is more popular than most streamers with thousands it’s just so odd @fullsquadgaming Myths career is in such a weird state rn like his avg viewers is like a couple hundred I think, but he still is more popular than most streamers with thousands it’s just so odd

therecoveringproblemchild @MemeDaddyBae @SlimeIsBigBear @fullsquadgaming Imo it’s YouTube. Any streamer that i watched on twitch that moved to YouTube, i don’t watch anymore and i would be willing to bet that many are the same as me. Very few can switch to YouTube from twitch and really really flourish. Myth would be fine if he was on twitch rn @SlimeIsBigBear @fullsquadgaming Imo it’s YouTube. Any streamer that i watched on twitch that moved to YouTube, i don’t watch anymore and i would be willing to bet that many are the same as me. Very few can switch to YouTube from twitch and really really flourish. Myth would be fine if he was on twitch rn

Percules @Cjgarcia31 @fullsquadgaming To be frank he had 500 viewers last night playing valorant so he definitely fell off @fullsquadgaming To be frank he had 500 viewers last night playing valorant so he definitely fell off

GGZii @GGZiiSocial @fullsquadgaming The knowledge I have. Open OBS, have famous friends, hit stream, get deals thrown at you. @fullsquadgaming The knowledge I have. Open OBS, have famous friends, hit stream, get deals thrown at you.

Gaming Scientist @GamexScientist @fullsquadgaming Anybody know if it is going to be specific to gaming content creation or not? @fullsquadgaming Anybody know if it is going to be specific to gaming content creation or not?

Myth's willingness to take risks and explore new opportunities has always been impressive. This is not the first time that he has taken such a risk. In 2022, the streamer shifted from Twitch, where he was already among the top creators, to YouTube. To read more about his multi-million dollar move, click here.

