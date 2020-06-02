PUBG Mobile: Best guns for mid range combats

Best guns for mid-range fights in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has a wide variety of weapons that the players can resort to. Every gun has its own specialty, and the effects of these guns in the game depends on how players use them. Mid-range combats against foes are quite common, and one needs to have the best weapon that they can use to turn those combats into their favour.

The players try to find out the best guns they can use to win mid-range battles. Here is the list of the guns which are quite useful for players in this range to get an edge over their opponents:

#1 M416

M416 with stats

M416 is one of the most used ARs in the game and is preferred by a majority of players. The gun has five attachments slots which the players can utilize. The weapon is quite stable and helps the players in mid-range fights. M416 uses the 5.56 ammunition and has a damage of 41 and an effective range of 56.

#2 Groza

Groza with stats

Groza is one of the rarest guns to find in the game because it can only be found in airdrops. If the weapon is utilized correctly, it can turn the tables towards the user. The gun has got a high fire rate and has a damage of 45. It uses the 7.62 ammunition and has less recoil with an effective range of 60.

#3 Aug A3

AUG A3 with stats

This is also another gun which can only be found via airdrops. The gun uses the 5.56 ammunition and has a damage of 41. The weapon is also very stable and has less recoil. One can use this gun without facing any problems during mid-range combats.

This list only consists of ARs, one can also use DMRs in auto mode in mid-range fights, and one would need high accuracy using them and would need to land 4-5 shots properly on the enemy to either knock him down or kill him.