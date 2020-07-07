PUBG Mobile: How much mb is the 0.19.0 update?

The 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile is finally out and players can download it from Google Play Store.

The size of the update is 0.93 GB and requires about 1.84 GB of storage space to install.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update size (Picture Source; Spartan Subh/YT)

The much anticipated 0.19.0 update has finally arrived in PUBG Mobile. The new Livik map that has been rolled out with this update can now be played by everyone.

Size of the update

The size of the update is around 0.93 GB. The players need to have approximately 1.84 GB of storage space available on their smartphone to accommodate the update.

According to the official announcement, the update rolled out at around 8:30 AM IST (03:00 UTC). However, the release time of the update might differ from device to device. The update is expected to be available to all the players by 11:30 AM IST.

The exact announcement on official PUBG Mobile discord server read:

The 0.19.0 update started rolling out slowly to players at 03:00 UTC (20 minutes ago) and should be fully rolled out at 06:00 UTC.

PUBG Mobile players can download the update directly from the Google Play Store/ App Store.

The players will also be rewarded for downloading the update within the stipulated time, i.e., between 7th July – 13th July (+0 UTC).

Several new features have been added to the game. The theme for the Royale Pass season 14 is Spark the Flame, which according to the patch notes will be available from 14th July.

Patch Notes of PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update

Some of the exciting changes in 0.19.0 update of PUBG Mobile:

#1 New Livik Map has been introduced into the game. It will be the smallest map (2x2Km size) and will have only 52 players.

Exclusive guns and a new vehicle for the map has also been added.

#2 Spark the Flame-themed Gameplay will be available on the Erangel and Miramar maps.

#3 Season Warm-up Event Gameplay, a season warm-up event, will be available to the players after the end of the current season.

Click here to read the complete patch notes.

