Nacon announces GreedFall 2: The Dying World, set to release in 2023 on both PC and consoles

Earlier today, publishers Nacon and developers Spiders announced the release of their upcoming title GreedFall 2: The Dying World, which will be a prequel to their incredibly successful ARPG.

The first entry to the franchise, GreedFall, was released a couple of years ago, and the title was received surprisingly well by the player base. It has even sold two million units to date, with even DLC The De Vespe Conspiracy having a highly positive reception.

Fans of the title will be pretty excited to see the new features the developers will be bringing to the prequel and the narrative that they will revolve the story around.

GreedFall 2: The Dying World is set to have its official release in 2023. While Nacon and Spider have not yet provided the exact release date, they have confirmed that the title will have its release on both PC and console.

What to expect from GreedFall 2: The Dying World

When speaking about the upcoming release, Jehanne Rousseau, Founder and Director of Spiders Development Studio, said:

“While we were working on Steelrising, our love of the GreedFall universe never faded, and so we are thrilled to be returning to it. In this new chapter, players will explore the old continent with its bigger and more diverse environments. They will meet new companions and new factions, and I hope they will have unforgettable adventures.

Alain Falc, CEO of NACON, said:

“We are very excited to reveal GreedFall 2 to everyone, the new game from Spiders. Many fans across the world were begging for this sequel, and we are delighted to be publishing this new game that these fans are sure to love. We also hope it will appeal to new players and all fans of role-playing games, great stories, action, and fantasy.”

GreedFall 2: The Dying World is set to be a direct prequel to the previous title, which will be set three years before the events of the previous title. Players will be playing the role of a Teer Fadee native, who had been taken away by force from the island to Gacane.

In the continent, players will find the old world to be ravaged by the Malichor plague. This is where the role-playing aspect of the narrative will kick in as players will be made to use combat, diplomacy, and every skill in their arsenal to help allies and overcome all odds.

Not much was shared about key gameplay features or all the new mechanics that will be looking to add to the upcoming title. However, community expectations are quite high.

