Nadeshot defends Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in latest Twitch stream, calls out "irrationally ignorant" criticism

100 Thieves co-owner and former professional Call of Duty player Matthew "Nadeshot" took a few shots against Modern Warfare 2's critics, who have constantly been complaining about the game months after its release. While streaming the game on Twitch, Matthew went on a rant against "ignorant" people who have been lambasting the game in certain groups.

Explaining that he had previously presented a good argument for the release of the much-anticipated Modern Warfare 2 on his podcast with CourageJD, the LA Thieves owner was disappointed to see so many comments dissing the game instead of responding to his points.

"We had a podcast clip from The CouRage and Nadeshot Show on my for you page last night, and I actually thought I put together like, a pretty compelling argument. And every argument was just so like, irrationally ignorant. Where it's just like, 'No, this game sucks!' I'm like, 'Guys look, why are we still talking about each Call of Duty every single year? It's like the worst thing ever created.'"

Nadeshot says he doesn't understand why some people can't stop criticizing Modern Warfare 2

As a veteran in the industry, Matthew has had years of experience dealing with the franchise and its fans, courtesy of his highly successful streaming and professional esports career. Although top streamers such as TimTheTatman and DrDisRespect have publicly criticized the new game for its flaws, even their critique mostly questions the game mechanics, which are a staple in the Call of Duty franchise.

Continuing his argument, Nadeshot stated that many would simply claim that Activision's premier shooter was "the worst thing ever created." According to him, finding fault with the individual game when the mechanics being criticized have become integral to the franchise is tantamount to not liking the Call of Duty franchise in general. Here's what he had to say:

"I mean, it's Call of Duty. It's really not all that different every single year. We know that the game's not gonna be finished when it's released. We know there's gonna be problems x,y,z."

However, Modern Warfare 2 also features the best of the franchise:

"The guns feel good, and it's Call of Duty. I mean, you know what to expect at this point. So, I just don't really understand where a lot of the hate comes from."

Here's how the chat reacted when Nadeshot was ranting:

The podcast clip in question is from the above video posted on the 100 Thieves Cast Clips YouTube channel, where Nadeshot and Courage sat down to have a conversation with iiTzTimmy after he joined the organization as a creator.

