Naomi Ross comes on Adin Ross's Kick stream to clarify controversy over explicit picture, talks about getting death threats

Controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross spoke with his sister Naomi Ross on a recent livestream to set the record straight about a recent scandal involving him getting tricked into viewing an explicit picture of his "sister" on stream. Naomi clarified that the picture in question didn't belong to her and addressed the situation on a Discord call with Adin.

While talking about the hate she gets from Adin Ross' fans about her OnlyFans content, she even shared details about getting death threats recently:

"You guys, I get so much hate online but like in person today... I was actually out and somebody said to me, 'Come around wh*re, your brother should kill you. Otherwise, we are going to.'"

The threat had clearly impacted her, and the streamer was also surprised. According to him, some of his fans feel that his sister and he are "enemies." Adin explained:

"I feel guilty because... it's people that love me that think that you and I are enemies ... when in real life you are my sister all that sh*t doesn't even matter."

He also offered to provide private security for Naomi and she appeared to accept.

Adin Ross talked with the person whose picture was used to "trick" him

Readers should note that Naomi had already addressed this issue on her Instagram a couple of days ago. She shared a story from another influencer named Isabelle Eleanore, where the latter admitted that it was her picture that caused the scandal. Someone used it to trick Adin, and by extension the public, into believing that he had seen an explicit picture of his sister on stream.

The story in question from Instagram. (Image via @naomzies/Instagram, @isabelle.eleanore/Instagram)

Naomi Ross vehemently criticized people who had been spreading clips of the incident and the wrong facts. In fact, she even got Adin Ross to invite Isabelle Eleanore, the actual owner of the photo, to the stream.

After exchanging pleasantries, the three concluded that, from certain angles, Naomi and Isabelle appeared to have similar facial features, which is why her picture was used for the trick. At the 8:41 mark of the part of the VOD uploaded to his YouTube channel Adin Live, the streamer said:

"I think what everyone saw was the resemblance that was the nose."

He later used a metaphor to describe their appearances, saying Naomi Ross and Isabelle Eleanore seemed to have been painted with the same brush:

"The hair, the way your face is formatted, right? It's like god used the same paintbrush on you guys."

And both women seemed to agree.

Fans react on YouTube

After the clarification video went live on YouTube, many people left comments. Here is a snippet:

Fan reactions to the clip. (Image via Adin Live/YouTube)

It seems Adin Ross has been embroiled in one controversy or another over the last few months. He got a lot of backlash a few weeks ago for voluntarily showing an adult website on Kick.

