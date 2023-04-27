NBA star forward Anthony Davis gifted 25 subs to xQc after the streamer attended Lakers vs Grizzlies game

A clip from xQc's recent livestream has gone viral on the internet as it shows NBA star Anthony Davis gifting 25 channel subscriptions to the chat. The power forward appeared in the chat after the Twitch star attended the recent LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game with GTA RP star Lucas "Buddha." The two content creators' attendance was the cause of much online fanfare.

When the streamer realized what was going on during the livestream, he was elated:

"Hey, chat, is that him? No shot! You're pretty crazy dude!"

"So wholesome": Fans react to Anthony Davis gifting xQc 25 subscribers on Twitch

In his first livestream after watching the match, Buddha revealed that Anthony Davis was a fan of the Juicer and recalled how the LA Lakers star had reacted to seeing the content creators in the stands. Apparently, he was a pretty big fan of the Canadian streamer and waved to him while completely ignoring Buddha:

"Bro, as soon as we got there, f*cking AD is on the court, like laying down. Like, getting his legs stretched and sh*t. He looks right to xQc and waves hi to him, bro."

Fans were quite delighted with the revelation, with some even joking about Davis' underwhelming performance in the Twitch star's presence.

Here are some fan reactions to the viral clip:

YouTube comments about the clip (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

The clip also gained a lot of traction on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail, with a multitude of comments from fans:

Some Redditors claim that Anthony Davis is a fan of both streamers and has subscribed to their Twitch channels before.

In his livestream, Buddha also revealed shocking details about how both streamers were on the verge of getting kicked out of the game after the Memphis Grizzlies team asked the management to remove them.

