GTA RP streamer Buddha claims Memphis Grizzlies players wanted to kick xQc and him out of Lakers game

In his most recent stream, popular GTA RP streamer Lucas "Buddha" claimed the Memphis Grizzlies team wanted to kick xQc and him out of the game because of their behavior during their match against the Los Angeles Lakers. In a clip from the stream gaining traction online, Buddha revealed that along with Felix "xQc", the two were being critical of the Memphis team and were approached by the staff.

As LA residents, both streamers were naturally supporting the Lakers, with Felix even betting a couple of hundred thousand dollars as a wager in their favor. It appears that the Grizzlies did not take too kindly to some of the people trash-talking during the game and had asked security to throw a bunch of them, including the streamers, out.

"The Memphis bench is really p*ssed off": Buddha explains how he and xQc were almost kicked out of the recent Lakers game

Both streamers told their fans they would be going to the Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Lakers match, and viewers were quite excited to catch them on camera during the NBA game. Memes about xQc's unique courtside sitting posture were already out by the time the match ended.

However, a piece of bigger news was revealed by Buddha about what went down during the game. Pulling up a picture showcasing the seating arrangement, the streamer explained that at one point, security personnel walked up to them and informed them that the Memphis team did not like the trash talk and wanted them removed. He divulged:

"At like the ending of the third quarter, see the guy like the security? One of them comes up behind me and xQc, like, 'Yo, yo. The Memphis bench is really p*ssed off with you guys. They want us to kick you out. We are not going to do that, but we're going to need you guys to calm down.'"

This really took the streamers by surprise, as they were not really making a lot of noise or trash-talking. Buddha later explained that a person sitting next to them was being very loud, and the people over at the Grizzles bench had mistaken him and his fellow Twitch streamer as part of that group:

"So what happened was, is they (the people next to them) were talking so much sh*t, that I'm pretty sure the Memphis bench knew they couldn't kick these guys out, and they thought we were all boys, we were chatting up the whole time. So I think to try to get at this motherf*cker, they tried to kick us out."

Social media reactions to the clip

Here is how Redditors of r/LivestreamFail reacted to the revelation, with some commenting that the guy in the gray hooding who got xQc and Buddha into trouble was actually Jack Nicholson's son.

xQc @xQc SORRY SHORT STREAM TODAY, TOMORROW BIG GOING TO THE LAKERS GAME WITH @Thebuddha_3 SITTING COURTSIDE. WORLD CUP TROLLED LAST TIME. PLEASE CLUTCH UP.SORRY SHORT STREAM TODAY, TOMORROW BIG GOING TO THE LAKERS GAME WITH @Thebuddha_3 SITTING COURTSIDE. WORLD CUP TROLLED LAST TIME. PLEASE CLUTCH UP. 🙏 SORRY SHORT STREAM TODAY, TOMORROW BIG https://t.co/rVxLRDqPz9

xQc, in a tweet, revealed that he had bet more than 250K on the match, and after the Lakers won, he probably took home over 300K in winnings.

