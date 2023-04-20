xQc once again tries to connect with Ice Spice and urges her to date him

Popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" made another attempt to catch the attention of rapper Ice Spice after previously failing to do so. This time, he tried to get her attention on Twitter by responding to a recent tweet (now deleted) and boldly asking her out on a date. However, his efforts were in vain as he was once again ignored by the rapper.

The streamer replied to the rapper's tweet about following people with "receipts" in a playful manner. He said:

"I lost my receipt because my dog ate it. I was the dog. Please date me."

Felix responds to Ice Spice's recent tweet (Image via Twitter)

"Already cheating on Extra Emily" - Fans react to xQc's latest attempt at wooing Ice Spice

Last week, Felix attempted to reach out to Ice Spice by sending her a direct message on Instagram. Unfortunately, he didn't receive any response from her. Earlier today (April 20), he tried connecting with her by responding to one of her tweets, although it's uncertain whether the tweet was deleted due to the increased engagement of Felix's reply.

The thread quickly made its way to the streamer's subreddit (r/xqcow), where it received a lot of reactions from the community.

One user jokingly remarked that Felix was cheating on fellow streamer Emily "ExtraEmily," referring to Emily who won an e-dating show with Felix. However, it's worth noting that Felix and Emily are not romantically linked:

Fan jokes about cheating on ExtraEmily (Image via r/xqcow Reddit)

Some fans cautioned the streamer that his actions might lead to a ban, while others joked that his former partner Adept might want to inflict more damage on him, given an existing lawsuit:

Fans poke fun at the streamer's attempts (Image via r/xqcow Reddit)

Some users commented that the streamer lacked communication skills:

Redditors mock Felix's lack of communicative skills (Image via r/xqcow Reddit)

A few others observed that the streamer's message was written out of sheer desperation:

Users point out streamer's desperation (Image via Reddit)

His tweet also generated some reaction on the social media platform:

It's uncertain whether Ice Spice will ever respond to the streamer's attempts to catch her attention. However, it's worth mentioning that the rapper is not entirely unfamiliar with Twitch streamers. In 2022, Ice Spice collaborated with Kai Cenat on a stream that was widely regarded as an enjoyable partnership.

